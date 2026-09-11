Orville Peck joins the lineup of Attitude’s biggest event of the year

Orville Peck has been confirmed to perform at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar, joining the line-up alongside Sugababes for the ceremony’s return to London’s Roundhouse this October.

The masked country singer arrives at the awards on the back of Mule, his fourth studio album, released via Warner Records on 18 September. The record traces a year of addiction, sobriety and rebuilding, opening with ‘Prologue (Eulogy of a Man Turned Mule)’, a track featuring Emmylou Harris, Noah Cyrus and Allison Russell.

Since his 2019 debut Pony, he has released the Shania Twain collaboration Show Pony (2020), the album Bronco (2022), the duets record Stampede (2024) and the Appaloosa EP (2025). Last year he made his Broadway debut in Cabaret and is set to play the masked fighter Vega in the upcoming Street Fighter film.

Peck remains one of a small number of openly gay artists working in mainstream country, a genre that has not historically made much room for them.

“Watching a queer artist perform country on our stage is the visibility our community needs right now” – Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE

Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE said: “Orville Peck has spent his career refusing to fit the mould of a mainstream country star, and that’s exactly why he belongs at the Awards this year.

“We’ve had pop and drag performances plenty of times. Watching a queer artist perform country on our stage is the visibility our community needs right now.”

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar, honours LGBTQ+ figures and allies from music, sport, entertainment, politics and beyond each year. Previous years have seen performances from the likes of Scissor Sisters, Becky Hill and Callum Scott.

Further details on the event, including the host and additional performers, will be shared soon.