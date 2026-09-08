Sugababes to headline Attitude’s biggest event of the year

Sugababes have been confirmed as the headline performers at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar, closing the awards ceremony and charity fundraising event at London’s Roundhouse this October.

The group have built a track record as vocal allies of the LGBTQ+ community, playing to a loyal queer fanbase for over 20 years and speaking up for trans rights at a time when the community has faced growing hostility.

Known for iconic tracks such as ‘Push the Button’, ‘Overload’ and ‘Stronger’, the trio of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy’s most recent hits include the fabulous ‘Shook’ and ‘Jungle’.

“Sugababes have always been fierce allies of the LGBTQ+ community” – Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE

Darren Styles OBE, publisher of Attitude, said: “They are one of the biggest pop acts this country has produced, full stop, and Sugababes have always been fierce allies of the LGBTQ+ community – whose support we need now more than ever.

“This is a band that’s soundtracked gay bars and Pride celebrations for over two decades, and that history is exactly why we wanted them closing this year’s event.”

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar, returns to the iconic Roundhouse in London’s Camden on 7 October to celebrate figures from music, sport, entertainment, politics and beyond. Previous years have seen the likes of Melanie C, Elton John and Scissor Sisters take to the awards’ stage.

More performers and the event’s host will be announced shortly.