Sex And The City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon reunite in Oh, Mary! teaser

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon have reunited on screen in a new teaser for Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola’s acclaimed stage comedy coming to HBO.

The Sex and the City stars appear in the promo alongside Escola, who arrives at HBO’s offices in costume as Mary Todd Lincoln.

In the clip, Escola approaches the reception desk and tells Parker: “Hello. I would like to do my play here, please.”

Oh, Mary! will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in 2027

Parker directs them down the hallway, before stopping them to ask if they would like some water. Nixon then appears carrying a glass on a silver tray.

Escola declines the offer and continues down the hallway, prompting Parker to turn to Nixon and say: “That’ll be nice to have around.”

The teaser was released to announce that Oh, Mary! will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in 2027. An exact release date has not yet been confirmed.

The production was recorded during a performance of Oh, Mary! at London’s Trafalgar Theatre on 28 July 2026. Escola reprises their Tony Award-winning role as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Giles Terera, Bianca Leigh, Tony Macht and Michael Urie. The production is directed by Sam Pinkleton, who also directed the stage show.

What is Oh, Mary! about?

Oh, Mary! follows a fictionalised Mary Todd Lincoln who dreams of becoming a cabaret performer while struggling with her life in the White House. The production originated Off-Broadway in 2024 before transferring to Broadway, where Escola won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

It subsequently transferred to London’s West End, where the filmed HBO performance was captured.

Parker and Nixon are best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons on HBO between 1998 and 2004.

The pair returned to their iconic roles in And Just Like That…, which premiered in 2021 and followed Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) in their 50s.

And Just Like That… ended with its third season in August 2025.