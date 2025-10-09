Scissor Sisters set the stage alight with greatest hits medley at 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards

The Scissor Sisters closed the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, in spectacular fashion with a medley of their greatest hits, including ‘Filthy/Gorgeous’ and ‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancing’.

As well as being the 14th anniversary’s musical headliners, the group also took home the Music Icon Award, presented by actor and activist Mawaan Rizwan.

The band, consisting of Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis, lit up the stage in a final hurrah to the awards night, performing 2000s queer anthems such as ‘Laura’, ‘Take Your Mama’, ‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’’, ‘Let’s Have a Kiki’, and, of course, ‘Filthy/Gorgeous’.

The crowd went absolutely wild as the iconic band members took to the stage dressed in their signature flamboyant attire, delivering an unforgettable performance.

“We’re back in the studio making new music” – Jake Shears receiving the Music Icon Attitude Award

Receiving the Music Icon Award, frontman Shears said: “Fun fact: We were standing in this very spot on stage at the Roundhouse twelve years ago, where I announced that it would be our last Scissor Sisters concert for the foreseeable future. In hindsight, I probably should have told my bandmates first.”

He continued: “But you know what – here we are, and the most incredible thing about coming back together after all these years is how little we’ve aged.”

Holding the Attitude Award, he added: “Twenty-plus years ago, we came over here with some moth-eaten sequin leggings and a handful of tunes, and immediately felt such excitement for our music and shows. It’s been a place that has made us feel very loved and accepted.”

During their acceptance speech, they also revealed some exciting news: the Attitude Award winners are working on new music. “It’s exciting to look back, but even more thrilling to look forward. We’re back in the studio making new music, so the beginning of the next chapter is well underway.”

The announcement comes thirteen years after their last album, Magic Hour, which was released in 2012 to critical acclaim.

As well as this musical highlight, Calum Scott took to the stage to set the tone for the evening with a glittering, breathtaking performance of his duet with Whitney Houston, ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me’).

The Scissor Sisters were among several award winners of the evening, including our latest cover stars, Russell Tovey, Dannii Minogue and Tiara Sky.

