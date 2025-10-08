Attitude Awards 2025: Russell Tovey warns about the rise of Reform UK as he wins this year’s Man of the Year Award

Russell Tovey has been named Man of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The celebrated actor was honoured at the star-studded ceremony at London’s Roundhouse tonight (8 October) for his continued impact on screen and his outspoken advocacy for LGBTQ+ representation.

Tovey, best known for roles in Being Human, Looking and Years and Years, collected the award from writer and producer Russell T Davies on stage, warning of the rise of Reform UK in his speech.

Accepting the gong, Tovey reflected on the queer pioneers who paved the way, saying he was “made up of their activism, bravery and courage” and warning against “catastrophically damaging and hostile government rhetoric”.

“We must be allies for ourselves, within our own community” – Russell Tovey

“As a community, we carry their trauma – and we should,” he said. “They did the hard work so that maybe we didn’t have to. But that’s changing, because now we do have to. More than ever.”

He urged the audience to “kick outwards” rather than turn on each other, adding: “We must be allies for ourselves, within our own community. Look around and say, I got you, I’m here for you, and we’ve got this.”

Tovey also spoke about visibility in his career, saying he’s “never shied away from queer roles” and wants to be “the most honest version of myself that I so wanted to see as a little boy, heaped in shame, scared of the world and aching to feel safe.”

“It’s our time now. Because if not us, then who?” – Tovey on the rise of Reform UK

He ended with a warning about the rise of Reform UK, calling on the community to “ring-fence and water-tight” its rights. “It’s our time now,” he said. “Because if not us, then who?”

Handing over to Scissor Sisters, he concluded: “Now, let’s have a Kiki.”

The Essex-born star has long been celebrated for his authentic portrayals of gay characters and for using his platform to champion LGBTQ+ visibility in the industry.

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, now in its 14th year, celebrates LGBTQ+ trailblazers and allies across music, TV, film, sport, and beyond. This year’s ceremony brought together stars and supporters from across the entertainment world.

Other winners already announced during tonight’s event include Dannii Minogue, Luke Evans and Elizabeth Hurley. Mika and Jamie Laing are hosts.

