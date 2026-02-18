As One in the Park 2026 full line-up announcement: Pabllo Vittar, DJ Fat Tony, Gok Wan and more

As One in the Park, London’s LGBTQ+ daytime festival, is returning on Saturday 18th July 2026 at Walpole Park, Ealing, with a star-studded line-up.

The festival is back for its third year after being praised by performers and guests alike as a newer event creating space for the LGBTQ+ community.

The gates will open at 12pm and close at 10pm, but for those wanting to keep the party going, guests can purchase afterparty tickets for Fire, running into the early hours.

DJ Fat Tony (Image: Provided) Gok Wan (Image: Provided) Kaya (Image: Provided)

Acts from across the globe will perform this summer, including Brazilian singer and LGBTQ+ activist Pabllo Vittar, who will make their UK album debut with the Club Vittar Stage takeover.

“Pabllo Vittar is a unique artist who champions the rights of the LGBTQ+ community” – the festival stated in a news release

The festival stated in a news release: “With a global appeal that spans pop, electronic, and Brazilian music, Pabllo Vittar is a unique artist who champions the rights of the LGBTQ+ community whilst simultaneously being part of cutting-edge popular culture,” noting their performances alongside pop superstars Lady Gaga and Anitta.

Other confirmed performers include DJs Todd Terry, DJ Fat Tony, Attitude Award winner Gok Wan, and from the Unites States, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Miss Vanjie.

Pabllo Vittar (Image: Provided)

From the UK, drag queens and entertainers include Kitty Scott-Claus, Tayce, Kyran Thrax, as well as Son of a Tutu, Amy Laqueefa, and former Attitude cover star Tiara Skye.

As One in the Park will feature five stages, including live DJs, drag performances, cabaret, dance troupes, circus acts, street food, cocktail bars, and a VIP area.

Tickets are available now via the official As One in the Park website.

The full As One in the Park 2026 line-up:

Club Vittar Stage

* Pabllo Vittar (UK Album Launch & Stage Takeover)

* DJ Headliners: Todd Terry, Fat Tony, Gok Wan

* Brazilian DJs: Mario Beckaman, Anne Louise

* Rising DJs: Clementaum (Rinse FM), Kaya, Mas Que Nada Brothers

* Other DJs: Jonjo Jury, Wiles, Ross Anderson, Ethan Denton, Prince Jay Jay, Bones, Josh Harrison, Arnaldo Novais, Filipe Guerra, Andyrew, Callum Parr, Fabio Luigi, Nick McCluskey, Davide Moncler, Liam Chaplin, He.Ra, Bradley Skeng, Zach Burns

Drag & Cabaret Stage

* Miss Vanjie (USA)

* Kitty Scott-Claus

* Kyran Thrax

* Tayce

* Tiara Skye

* Son of a Tutu

* Amy Laqueefa

* Imani Versace

* Brandy X

* Ikarly

* Jacqui Devon

* Milian Dolla

* Miss Tacaca

* Piper Stone

* Sandra

Collectives & Performances

* We Party

* Beyond

* Beefmince

* House of Trash

* On Nation

* Mint

* Homoparody

* Rainbow Nation Dance Troupes