Danny Beard on drag, Big Brother and hosting As One In The Park festival (EXCLUSIVE)

London’s LGBTQ+ day festival As One In The Park returns to Walpole Park this Saturday (19 July), bringing with it a full day of music, drag and queer celebration across four stages. Back for its second year in a row, the festival has become part of the gay summer calendar, offering a mix of live performance, DJ sets and sense of safety within the community.

This year’s lineup features standout names from across the LGBTQ+ scene, including DJ ABSOLUTE, singer and activist Bimini and returning winner of Drag Race UK, Danny Beard, who will host the festival’s Big Camp Cabaret, a stage dedicated to live drag performance, singing and dance from some of the UK’s leading drag talent. Fresh off a run on Celebrity Big Brother, Danny spoke exclusively to Attitude ahead of their return to the stage.

We’ll start right from the beginning. How did you first get into performing? Was it drag from the start, or more singing and musical theatre?

I mean, we could go way back to Year 6 when I played Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – but we won’t bore you with the story! Although, It is quite a funny story because I had Bell’s palsy at the time, which meant half my face didn’t move. Yeah, looking back, it was quite funny singing Close Every Door and “I look handsome, I look smart…” – with one half of my face.

But drag side of stuff, it was completely born and bred in Manchester on Canal Street. That was like my literal stomping ground in university, and drag was never meant to be a career for me, which is quite funny, like sitting here now, looking back. It was something fun to do around university and studying.

I got into DJing initially first, so I was DJing in the gay clubs on Canal Street and literally I remember seeing a drag queen’s wage packet next to mine on a desk in an office and it was a lot more money than mine. And I said, why are they getting paid more than me? They were like, well, because they’re in drag. And I was like, well, I’ll come in drag next week. And that was it. Danny Beard was kind of just born.

I ended up entering Drag Idol, which is a national competition that still runs. Baga Chipz has been involved and Tia Kofi… fun fact, Tia was in a girlband the same year as me and I beat her… pop that in Attitude mag! And it just really snowballed from there.

When did you start combining drag with singing? Was that always part of it?

No, I was terrified of singing in drag and I was thought rubbish at it. I loved singing as a kid and I did a bit through university. But I kind of suppose I lacked a bit of confidence to sing in front of an audience. And I went to see the host at the Eagle Bar, which is a lovely gentleman’s bar in Manchester and they wanted me to host there and I told them I can’t sing, and once I saw the drag queen down there and saw her version of what singing was, I mean I’m going to be shady, [but] I thought, ‘oh my. God, I can definitely do that.’ I suppose seeing her gave me the confidence to just get up and do it and then I turned out to be alright at it. And that’s all I did on Drag Idol was sing… I didn’t have anything to say at the time, so it was quite the journey, girl. Now I tour with live bands and people know me for singing!

Do you remember your first festival? And do you remember your first queer experience at a festival?

My first ever festival was Boardmasters – it’s a wakeboarding festival, but it is a music festival. I went with my friends at the time, and it was… Hetty Hell. Heterosexual hell. Thinking back, I don’t know how I survived. I actually remember falling out with my friends and being on my own at this festival. But it was fun. Do you remember that song Release Me by Agnes? Yeah, Agnes was the headliner. That’s the kind of festival we’re talking about. We saw a helicopter fly over, and we thought, “This is the headliner coming!” and then Agnes sang Release Me and it was amazing – though I was hoping for the Noisettes or someone! But my first proper queer experience at a festival – and this might shock you – even though I’ve been to loads like BFest, seen The Prodigy, all that… My first proper queer experience was Mighty Hoopla, when I got to perform with a band. It was the first time I’d seen a proper queer festival – for queer people, with a safe space, with queer artists and entertainment. So yeah, Mighty Hoopla has a special place in my heart – and so does As One [In The Park].

When did you first perform at Mighty Hoopla?

I couldn’t tell you, honey – I can’t even tell you what I had for tea last night. I very much live in the moment. But it was a full band show, and I remember we packed the tent out. It was definitely after Drag Race, because I remember thinking, “Wow, people have chosen to come and see me over some of these other acts.” It’s such a humbling and nice feeling that people in this country love drag on that level.

And obviously you performed at the first As One In The Park last year, which is amazing. So you’ve debuted at Hoopla, debuted at As One – you’re a debut queen.

Listen – this is the formula: if you get me to perform at the first-ever version of your

festival, it’s going to go on to do well.

What was the highlight of As One for you? Was it performing, or something else about the day?

As One was great because of how relaxed it was. It’s got everything the big festivals have – different stages, areas, vibes – but it’s so nice. I didn’t see any trouble there. And like Hoopla, it had that same freeing feeling – “this is for queer people” – but it was also more intimate. Now, we all know “intimate” in the industry means “smaller,” but I mean it genuinely – like, the cabaret stage, I lovingly called it ‘The Danny Beard and Friends Stage’ – I hosted all day. And it’s a hard day’s work because it’s long – but I wouldn’t go back if it wasn’t so fun and lovely. The crowd really supports and loves the drag. And I’m talking about everyone – drag kings, queens, all the performers up and down the UK who work the scene every week. They’re getting the celebration and platform they deserve on that stage. That’s why I love As One so

much.

How has it been returning to performing since Celebrity Big Brother?

You know what, I… I love my job so much, and I’ve always had the most supportive and loving audience. I’ve got audience [members] that have come with me all the way from the Drag Idol days in 2016, 2015. One thing about queer people is, I think, we champion our own, you know what I mean? Like, you’re in Nando’s and you get a gay server, you know you’re going to get a big portion of chips. And it’s the same in drag, like, we look after each other and it’s nice that these people support you on the journey. But what’s great about platforms, like, CBB is you are exposed to a whole new audience that maybe don’t know you from that journey. And yeah… most of them are straights. But you know what, we give the straights a hard time. We need allies more than ever, especially for our trans siblings. So the fact I’ve got this whole new audience that I’ve tapped into drag through Big Brother – I think it’s only a good thing. You know, I truly believe when one of us, like a drag queen, you know when one of us does well, we all kind of do well. It’s the same when we saw Viv go on Dancing on Ice, you know, she got a new fanbase off that, that was interested in drag, and then hopefully they get interested in all the types of drag off the back of something with that level of profile. It’s all gravy. It’s all cool. It’s all sexy and I love it.

So I guess you could say, it hasn’t necessarily impacted your performing per se. It’s more impacted your audience.

I suppose so, yeah. And like, what’s nice as well is that the audience with Big Brother – you know, there isn’t a drag [queen] in there. I was just me, I was just Daniel in there. And, you know, I managed to meet you right to the end, and the love I received for me was so overwhelming – and still is. So when them people love the person behind the persona, it’s just a gorgeous feeling that then they tap into this whole new world and they can, like, appreciate it. Honestly, I am a very, very blessed and lucky drag performer.

Why do you think LGBTQ+ festivals in particular are so important in the current political landscape?

I was just going to say, first of all, you know, in the current climate, we’re losing queer safe spaces left, right, and centre. It’s a really hard time for queer spaces, no just in this country but globally. We’re seeing a rise in right, a rise in transphobia, a rise in homophobia. These places offer a place where you are safe. Where you could rock up in those denim hot pants you spent 45 days rhinestoning and feel your oats. That’s important – because there are people around the world who can’t do that. So yeah, it’s important in so many ways. But for me, that’s the caveat, that’s what makes this special. It’s a safe space. And when I say “for everyone,” I mean everyone. Our trans brothers and sisters need to feel that love too – to feel like they’ve got a space where they can be their authentic selves. Never mind me, just a little gay boy who takes the wig off at the end of the day, you know? There’s nothing worse than going to a festival, having the best time of your life, and then you have an incident where some group of lads [are] just ripping the piss out of you. We’ve all been there. It’ll happen to me again, it’ll happen to you again. But at these festivals, that doesn’t happen, and that is worth its weight in gold, I think.

And what act are you most excited to see perform this year at One in the Park?

Absolutely none of them! Apart from me! Obviously, I’m excited to see La Voix – that old bitch! She’s still powering through. And honestly, the girls on the cabaret stage. For me, that’s why I’m there. When I host, I don’t just go on stage, come off, and sit behind the curtain waiting for my next five minutes. I’m out front, I’m at the sides, I’m singing along, I’m having a good day. So really, it’d be rude of me to single anyone out… though I already have! But all those performers on that stage, they’re there for a reason. They’re all brilliant entertainers. I’m excited to see them all.

What can you expect from Danny Beard’s Big Camp Cabaret this year?

Oh, of course! What can you expect from Danny Beard’s Big Camp Cabaret this year? Well, listen – if you cut me in half, like a stick of Blackpool rock, it says “chaos” inside. And that’s what the stage is: traditional British drag, done to a high level. Expect the unexpected. Last time I was there, I did impromptu duets with people I’d never performed with before. Other people did the same. That’s what you get from a festival like this – it’s not the same as seeing drag in bars. And I’m not saying don’t go see drag in bars – I want you to do that! But this lineup, and these crossover moments, these spontaneous bits of magic? That’s special. Like, do I want to sing a duet with Baga Chipz again? Maybe not. But she makes me sound even better than I am–so it probably will happen.

Okay, one last question, it’s very important: how are you going to cope in the heat?

[laughs] How am I going to cope in the heat? Honestly, I think I cope fine. I’m lucky – I

don’t live in a flat with a two-inch window. I’ve got bifold doors. I’m not trying to brag,

but I just open the doors and walk around in my bills, you know what I mean?

But what about at the festival? In full drag?

Ah – that’s different. Probably lots of electric fans… and tequila out the freezer.