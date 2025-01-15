Kitty Scott-Claus on body transformation and quitting alcohol: ‘None of it came easily’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Global All Stars favourite Kitty Scott-Claus has had a hell of a year, having lost 50 kilograms through a combination of personal training, giving up drinking, and following a manageable diet plan. In this exclusive interview for Attitude’s Real Bodies feature, she discusses her journey from being “the big one” to finding freedom in drag, and ultimately discovering a healthier relationship with both her body and herself – while addressing those Ozempic rumors head-on...

I’ve always been known as the “big” one. As a kid, I wasn’t into sports or playing outside like my brothers. While they’d be out playing football, I’d be at home with my Barbies and Bratz dolls. Things shifted when I broke my arm at 10, and my activity levels dropped. I gained some weight, and from then on, being the bigger one in the family just became part of who I was.

Drama school didn’t change that perception; it solidified it. I was often told that I’d never be the lead but would be perfect as the funny friend. My size was part of how I was seen and cast. At 18, with dreams of musical theatre, I accepted that reality. It wasn’t something I hated, but it did shape the roles I went for and how I saw myself.

“After Drag Race, life was a whirlwind”

Finding drag was a turning point for me. It gave me space to play with my appearance and create my own narrative. Cinching my waist, adding padding and crafting a powerful image was freeing. I could control how I was seen in a way that drama school never allowed. But even with the freedom drag offered, those underlying insecurities didn’t disappear.

After Drag Race, life was a whirlwind. Touring and performing were constant, and living out of a suitcase meant health took a back seat. Meals were often whatever I could grab on the go, usually from service stations. It wasn’t that I didn’t care about my health; it was just that it didn’t make it onto my priority list.

“I’ve been alcohol-free for a year now, and I genuinely feel better for it”

Meeting Monty Simmons in 2023, my personal trainer at Move with Monty, was where the real shift began. Monty made it simple: two personal training sessions a week, one solo gym session, and a manageable diet plan. It didn’t feel like a punishment — it felt like a plan I could follow. For the first time, I saw results, and those results motivated me to keep going. Over time, I lost nearly 50 kilograms, but the biggest gain was something that numbers couldn’t measure: I felt more like myself than I had in years.

Quitting drinking was a game-changer too. At first, I couldn’t imagine it. I mean, I’m a drag queen — my job is to make sure the crowd is having the time of their lives and drink. But Monty suggested I try a week without alcohol just to see what happened. The results were immediate. I started dropping weight faster, felt better mentally, and was more focused. The real shock was that I didn’t miss it. I realised that my post-show late-night binges and “soak up the booze” takeaways were doing me no favours. I’ve been alcohol-free for a year now, and I genuinely feel better for it.

“Weight loss doesn’t cure body dysmorphia”

But here’s the thing I’ve learnt: weight loss doesn’t cure body dysmorphia. Even now, I have days where I look in the mirror and don’t recognise the person looking back. I’ll see photos from Drag Race UK or Global All Stars and think, ‘Was that really me?’ Back then, I didn’t feel as big as I looked in those pictures, but seeing them now, it’s undeniable. There’s a strange disconnect, almost like looking at someone else.

The public’s perception adds another layer. I’ve heard it all: “She’s on Ozempic;” “She’s had work done.” And while I’ve made it clear that I haven’t used Ozempic or taken short cuts, it’s tough not to feel like my hard work is being diminished. Every early morning run, every weight lifted, every careful meal — none of it came easily. But I try to focus on the positives. I get so many messages from people telling me I’ve inspired them to start their own fitness journey, and that’s what makes this all worth it.

“I find myself thinking, ‘Would you have been interested in me when I was bigger?'”

Dating has been another eye-opener. Before, I was often overlooked or put in the “funny friend” category. Now, I’m getting attention from people who wouldn’t have given me a second glance before, and it’s… strange. There’s no other way to say it — it’s icky. I find myself thinking, ‘Would you have been interested in me when I was bigger?’ It’s hard not to feel sceptical about people’s intentions.

“Don’t let anyone’s opinions or judgements define your worth”

For anyone struggling with body image, my advice is simple: don’t compare yourself to others. Your journey is yours, and it’s OK to go at your own pace. Don’t let anyone’s opinions or judgements define your worth. It’s not about reaching some “perfect” version of yourself; it’s about making progress, accepting who you are, and finding peace in that.

These days, I feel more balanced than I ever have. I can enjoy my work, make time for friends and family and, most importantly, look after myself. I’m still learning that it’s OK to prioritise my wellbeing and to step back when needed without guilt. After years of thinking I had to choose between my career and my wellbeing, having both feels like a gift I’ll never take for granted.

