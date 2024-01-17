Ariana Grande to release new album eternal sunshine in March

Fresh off the back of ‘yes, and?’ Ariana Grande has announced that we’re getting a new album – eternal sunshine. And it’ll be released in March!

Her seventh album, eternal sunshine is already available for pre-order and will be available on 8 March, it was confirmed on Wednesday (17 January)

Upon its release on Friday ‘yes, and?’ debuted at number 1 on the Spotify Global Chart, her biggest debut to date. It also topped the Apple Music Top 100 Global list. What’s more, the music video reached the number one trending spot on YouTube. An all-around good launch, we’d say!

Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine (Image: Provided)

Fans were unequivocal in their praise for ‘yes, and?’. Among the love and adoration were fans saying “ariana grande just gagged the entire planet” and claiming ‘yes, and?’ as a “masterpiece.” The song was written and produced by Ariana Grande, Max Martin, and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The dance-inspired track sees Grande address herr critics, reminding them “Your business is yours, and mine is mine.”

‘yes, and?’ video shows Ariana Grande critics turned into fans

This is also seen in the music video directed by Christian Breslauer, in which Grande brings in groups of derisive critics who leave fully converted into Grande fans. Early on is a card reading ‘ag7’ hinting at the upcoming album.

The Madonna ‘Vogue’-esque sound on ‘yes, and?’ hints at what is to come on the rest of the album, which could include more gentle retaliation from Grande.

Her last album was 2020’s Positions, which was the singer’s fourth consecutive Number 1 on the Official UK Albums Chart.

Ariana Granda’s upcoming album eternal sunshine will be available from 8 March 2024. You can pre-order here.



