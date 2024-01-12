Fans react as Ariana Grande releases ‘yes, and?’: ‘SHE GAGGED THE WHOLE WORLD’

Fans have been reacting to the release of Ariana Grande’s latest track, ‘yes, and?’ and it’s safe to say people are loving it!

‘yes, and?’ was released on Friday 12 January after much anticipation and build up over the last week or so, stoked partly by Grande herself.

On the track, Grande’s first since 2021’s Positions, the singer addresses her critics and chooses to move on from the drama. Lyrics like “Your business is yours, and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?” touch on speculation and discussion of the singer in the media and online.

This attitude is apparent from the very beginning of the track which also encourages listeners to rise above things. “And if you find yourself in a dark situation / Just turn on your light and be like / ‘yes, and?’ / Say that shit with your chest, and / be your own fuckin’ best friend.”

Strongly influenced by dance, with echoes of Madonna’s ‘Vogue,’ it’s exactly the song and energy we need at the start of 2024. The song was written and produced by Ariana Grande as well as Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

Fans celebrated the tune online. One person captured the feelings of many when they wrote: “we survived the ariana drought.” Another shared a gif of a cartoon character dancing and explained it represented “how listening to “yes, and?” by ariana grande got me feeling.”

how listening to “yes, and?” by ariana grande got me feeling like pic.twitter.com/HvuCS9bYKi — noah 💋 (@bloodlineprint) January 12, 2024

Sharing screenshots of some of the lyrics one fan posted: “ariana grande just gagged the entire planet.” Another fan claimed ‘yes, and?’ as a “masterpiece.”

Yes,and? By ariana grande is a masterpiece 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dWLLonUZBS — olivier 👺💋 (@olwestside) January 12, 2024

Someone else also picked up on the defiant lyrics in the song writing: “ARIANA GRANDE IS GAGGING THE GENERAL PUBLIC.” Similarly, a fan also wrote: “SHE GAGGED THE WHOLE WORLD.”

Not Ariana Grande sayin lemme wreck homes and ride in peace. SHE GAGGED THE WHOLE WORLD



pic.twitter.com/QNckmguLhg — Oliver, N3 WARSAW! (@MissingLuci) January 12, 2024

“the way ariana grande incorporated vogue oh shes showing the girls how to SAMPLE properly,” typed another fan. Another take was: ““yes, and?” is not just a song. it is a mentality, an energy shift, a change in confidence, a feeling, a lifestyle, a movement. ariana grande started it.”

“yes, and?” is not just a song. it is a mentality, an energy shift, a change in confidence, a feeling, a lifestyle, a movement. ariana grande started it. #YesAnd 💋 pic.twitter.com/iHnZrCfBED — a m e r 💋 (@LLCGRANDE) January 12, 2024

‘yes, and?’ is streaming now.