Andy Cohen speaks dating apps and hookups on Call Her Daddy podcast – revealing his type is not some ‘slurpy twink’

Andy Cohen revealed he is on pretty much every single dating app from Grindr to Craigslist, whether looking for hookups or dates, revealing he does not want to be with some “slurpy twink”.

Appearing on the viral Call Her Daddy yesterday (29 October) with online sensation Alex Cooper, the former Attitude cover star got candid about his love life and current dating situation.

Revealing his apps of choice, there’s not one that the talk show legend is not on: “I’m on every app. Grinder, Scruff, Rya, Hinge, Tinder.”

Confessing he has been kicked off Grindr before for impersonating himself, he now uses an ambiguous, blurry photo to send to men he talks to.

He said: “A picture that I’ve sent for years on Grindr is this picture that is it’s black and white and it’s kind of blurry. So there’s some doubt. It looks like me. It is me… It’s a little bit of a chaos agent this picture.”

Cohen admitted that now, with two young children via surrogacy, his eldest Benjamin Allen Cohen and youngest Lucy Eve Cohen, his dating life has taken a new avenue, moving away from hooking up on Craigslist.

“Craigslist was Grindr before there was Grindr,” he said, admitting he used the 1990s classifieds website to sleep with other gay men.

“I wouldn’t try to impress someone,” he said. “I don’t want to be with some, you know, slurpy twink who’s trying to like, you know, be impressed.”

Instead, he described his type as: “I’m like the UN. It’s all over the map. I mean, you know, come one, come all… I like strong, independent smart, has their own thing going. Handsome,” admitting he prefers guys who don’t know his TV background.

(Image: Attitude)

Cohen is the longtime executive producer and reunion host of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, and the host of the late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen since 2009.

Off the dating apps, he made his intentions clear: “I meet two kind of people. People that I want to sleep with and people that I want to date and we all do. So, and people that I want to date and sleep with obviously.”

Cohen, who came out publicly as gay in the early 1990s, is now single and has kept past relationships fairly private. He revealed that he quite fancies rock singer John Mayer.

He said, “If I could find a gay guy that was him, it would be magic,” adding that he is “grateful for the love that we have.”