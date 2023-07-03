And Just Like That…’s Cynthia Nixon tempers fans over ‘very brief’ Kim Cattrall cameo

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has tried to temper fans’ expectations of the leaked Kim Cattrall cameo in And Just Like That… season two.

The news of Cattrall’s cameo was broken by Variety in May. It came as a surprise given Cattrall’s feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Cattrall reportedly filmed her one scene at the end of March and apparently didn’t speak to Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King.

The scene is said to be a phone conversation between Cattrall’s Samantha Jones and Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

“It is a very brief, very small cameo”

Speaking to the Sunday Times Style magazine recently Nixon said: “We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance,” as reported by The Independent.

Nixon continued: “We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.

“I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

Cattrall starred as the iconic Samantha Jones in Sex and the City between 1998 to 2004. She also starred in the two SATC movies.

Cattrall said in 2016 she was done playing Samantha Jones after seeing a script for a third SATC movie. The film was then cancelled.

A feud then developed between her and SJP before And Just Like That... was announced without the character of Samantha Jones.

After SJP publicly sent condolences following her brother’s death, Cattrall accused the actress of “exploiting” the tragedy to restore her “‘nice girl’ persona.”

SJP later admitted she found Cattrall’s comments “really hurtful”, but insisted there was “no fight” between the two of them.

Last Year SJP said she wouldn’t be ok with Cattrall returning as her iconic publicist character.

And Just Like That… is airing now.