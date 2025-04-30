Alison Goldfrapp announces new album Flux and drops new single ‘Find Xanadu’

Alison Goldfrapp has announced her next album, titled Flux, is out 15 August on her recently launched record label, A.G. Records. The lead single from the project, ‘Find Xanadu’, is out now.

The new music from the Goldfrapp singer will be supported by a series of special guest appearances during Scissor Sisters‘ UK arena tour in May.

‘Find Xanadu’ is co-produced by Alison, Swedish songwriter Stefan Storm (Sound Of Arrows) and Richard X.

“Owning your own masters feels like a no-brainer” – Alison Goldfrapp

In a statement around the announcement, Alison said: “If you’re lucky enough to have the option, owning your own masters feels like a no-brainer these days.

“While being a solo independent artist comes with its own set of challenges, it truly suits me and has given myself and the people I work with a sense of empowerment and invigoration for this album.”

Speaking to Attitude around the release of her first album, 2023’s The Love Invention, Alison said of going solo: “There’s a certain confidence I’ve gained. Lockdown sort of forced a new independency that I hadn’t really experienced in the same way before.

“It forced me to set up a studio in my home and do things independently, which I hadn’t quite done in that way before. And through that, it gave me a new confidence. ‘Oh, I can experiment a bit more.’ ‘Oh, I can reach out to that person and say, do you fancy doing something.’ I felt like it was a time to try out new things.”

LIVE DATES AS SPECIAL GUEST SUPPORT FOR SCISSOR SISTERS



FRI 16 MAY 2025 NOTTINGHAM, MOTORPOINT ARENA

SAT 17 MAY 2025 GLASGOW, OVO HYDRO

MON 19 MAY 2025 BOURNEMOUTH, INTERNATIONAL CENTRE

TUE 20 MAY 2025 CARDIFF, UTILITA ARENA

WED 21 MAY 2025 MANCHESTER, CO-OP LIVE

FRI 23 MAY 2025 LONDON, THE 02

SAT 24 MAY 2025 LEEDS, FIRST DIRECT ARENA

SUN 25 MAY 2025 BIRMINGHAM, UTILITA ARENA

TUE 27 MAY 2025 BELFAST, SSE ARENA

WED 28 MAY 2025 DUBLIN, 3ARENA