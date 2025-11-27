Alexander Skarsgård tells Attitude Uncut why Pillion not just ‘crazy orgy scene in the woods’

Alexander Skarsgård has spoken to Attitude Uncut about the meaning behind the sex scenes in his new hit ‘dom com’ film Pillion.

The movie, also starring Harry Melling, hits UK cinemas tomorrow.

“It’s not just: ‘hey, let’s shoot a crazy orgy scene in the woods,'” says the star, also known for roles in True Blood and Big Little Lies.

“It’s not just a pile of bodies – there’s a lot happening” – Alexander Skarsgård on Pillion sex scenes

“It’s not just a pile of bodies,” he added. “There’s a lot happening. It’s a rich sequence, visually, but also, story. There’s a lot packed into those three minutes, between [Melling’s character] Colin and Jake Shears’s character Kevin, the power play between them.

“When Ray walks over to Kevin, there’s jealousy there, and coming back to Colin, it’s revengeful. Then his first orgasm. It’s an emotional roller-coaster.”

Attitude Uncut, a digital-first little brother title to our 31-year-old print magazine, launches today (Thursday 27 November 2025).

Discussing the representation of a marginalised group in the film, Alexander also told us: “Often, when subcultures are portrayed, the filmmaker approaches the subject matter with almost too much reverence. [But] they’re as fucked up as we all are – as conflicted, searching, and vulnerable.”