Alexander Skarsgard to play biker who takes ‘submissive’ gay lover played by Harry Melling in ‘shocking’, ‘filthy’ new film Pillion

Alexander Skarsgard is to play a biker who takes Harry Melling as his ‘submissive’ gay lover in upcoming film Pillion.

The movie, produced by Element Pictures, has been described by sources close to the project as a “fun and filthy romance with heart.”

The film, set to shoot in the UK this summer, will be directed by Harry Lighton, who was nominated for best British short at the 2018 BAFTAs for Wren Boys.

It will be launched in Cannes by Cornerstone.

Skarsgard is known for films including The Northman and Infinity Pool, plus TV shows like Big Little Lies and Succession.

Melling is meanwhile best known for his role in Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, and for playing Dudley Dursley in five Harry Potter films.

“Compelling and shocking”

According to a press release, Pillion follows ‘Colin (Melling), a weedy wallflower letting life pass him by. That is until Ray (Skarsgård), the impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club, takes him on as his submissive. Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way.

‘But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?’

“Everyone at Element is so excited to help Harry Lighton bring Pillion to life,” said Element Pictures’ Emma Norton in a statement. “Harry is a filmmaker who is drawn to risk and fascinated by the potential to find surprising complexity in everyday life. We love this about him and believe that Pillion is the perfect expression of his talent, bravery and ambition.”

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder meanwhile commented: “Harry’s script is equally compelling and shocking as it is funny and entertaining – and one of the best we’ve read in years. The casting is inspired and we are thrilled to unleash this brilliant project in the Cannes market.”