Alex Consani is first publicly trans Model of the Year winner and dedicates award to Black trans models

Alex Consani took home the prize for Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards, making her the first ever publicly transgender person to win the prize.

Awarded by the British Fashion Council at a ceremony in London’s Royal Albert Hall on 2 December 2024, Consani was presented with the award by veteran model and body image activist Ashley Graham and Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau.

In an emotional speech, Consani shouted out the trans models who paved the way for her. “I’m the first trans woman to win this award!” Consani said. “But I can’t accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I’m in today – Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips, and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today.”

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant,” Consani said. “Because change is more than possible — it’s needed.”

The 21 year old model, who signed with IMG Models in 2019, has had a stellar year which has included working with brands such as Jaquemus and Jean Paul Gaultier, walking in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and appearing in the music video for Charli xcx’s ‘360’ alongside Chloe Sevigny, Julia Fox and Hari Nef.

“Tonight marks a big step in the right direction,” she concluded. “Let’s continue to build a world where no one feels insignificant.”

After posting on Instagram to celebrate her win, the star received support from a number of her famous friends and supporters.

“Thank you so much chica for using your platform to pay hommage to the trans women of color who paved they way for so many including me! Brava Doll!” wrote musician Honey Dijon. “Congratulations and so well deserved.”

“You fucking deserved [sic] it,” commented drag superstar Bimini. Adrianna Lima, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Charli xcx and others also chimed in to share their congratulations with the young model.