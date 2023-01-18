Adam Lambert slams idea of Theo James playing George Michael in a biopic

Adam Lambert has strong thoughts on Theo James’ potential casting in a George Michael biopic.

Speculation about The White Lotus star’s involvement in the film came after Theo appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (13 January).

With the idea of Theo’s casting floating around the internet, Adam left a comment on Advocate’s Instagram post.

“Yay another straight man playing a gay icon,” Adam wrote alongside an eye-rolling emoji.

The 40-year-old singer raises a long-debated topic in the world of film and TV: should straight actors play LGBTQ roles?

Famously, George is a gay icon. Adam’s comment implies that he wishes to see a queer actor play the ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker. It is assumed Theo is straight.

“Theo’s name is the one on everyone’s lips”

Straight actors and filmmakers have long been the storytellers sharing queer stories with the world. However, the tides are changing with LGBTQ media visibility presenting authentic characters and stories created and played by queer talent.

Adam’s comment with undoubtely resonate with other George fans who will wish to see a fully realised and deeply felt depiction.

While Theo has been tied to the potential George Michael biopic, he’s not a confirmed casting choice.

The Daily Mail reported (15 January) Michael’s family had endorsed the $100 million project and James was the favourite to play George.

Additionally, an insider said: “The script is in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man.”

“Theo’s name is the one on everyone’s lips,” they continued. “He would be perfect for the part. This is George’s story, warts and all.”

Theo James says he would play George Michael in a biopic.



(via @BravoWWHL) pic.twitter.com/WPbTSLNG72 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 15, 2023

However, the rumour has now been refuted by the late singer’s estate.

In a statement (16 January) following the Mail’s article, the singer’s estate shared they weren’t aware of the project and “will not be endorsing it in any way.”

Adam recently released ‘Holding Out for a Hero’, the latest single from his forthcoming cover album, High Drama (24 February).

In the rock retelling of Bonnie Tyler’s 1980s hit’s music video, the ‘Ghost Town’ hitmaker is sparkling with glitter and also surrounded by leather, lingerie and corsets.

Furthermore, soon after High Drama‘s release, Adam is performing at London’s Koko on the 27 February.