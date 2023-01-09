Adam Lambert’s epic Holding Out for a Hero video boasts leather, lingerie and corsets

Adam Lambert goes full rock-glam, glitter and all, for the ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ music video.

Directed by Jordan Rossi, the clip unveils Adam’s rock retelling of Bonnie Tyler’s 1980s hit with electric energy.

Surrounded by dancers with glitter-covered helmets – think disco ball headpiece – Adam delivers moody looks down lens with powerful vocals.

I loved putting my glam-rock spin on Holding Out For A Hero. It’s available to stream everywhere now! 🎶https://t.co/UwLkHBlVPv pic.twitter.com/H4QetFugZx — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 9, 2023

With Adam’s theatrical direction, dancers garner the courage to remove their helmets and reveal their true selves.

Similarly, Adam begins fully suited with sunglasses before freeing himself with androgynous silhouettes, shining jewellery, and glittering eyeshadow.

The track is just a taster from the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, High Drama.

It’s been almost three years since his last studio album, Velvet, but High Drama takes him back to his theatre roots.

The covers album includes new renditions of Billie Eilish’s ‘Getting Older’ and Lana Del Rey’s ‘West Coast’.

He already released a cover of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’ last month.

“I think with this album, even though they’re covers, we’ve managed to make them sound and feel original enough, so they’re like my kind of records,” American Idol alum Adam told Yahoo last month.

“I’m turning around and trying to make an album of music that all the people that I’ve sort of interacted with will like,” he continued.

He also added: “Fans of Queen might like it. Fans of mine will like it. And most importantly, I like it.”

High Drama promises a “journey through modern music” where Adam’s curative taste and penchant for self-expression blooms.

The album is set to show “an artist comfortable in his own skin, being well and truly himself, and loving every minute.”

High Drama is out 24 February and available to preorder now.