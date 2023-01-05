Adam Lambert drops a punchy new cover of ‘Holding Out For A Hero’

Adam Lambert is back with a glam-rock cover of Bonnie Tyler’s classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero.’

The track is just a taster from the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, High Drama.

The 40-year-old ‘Ghost Town’ hitmaker interprets Tyler’s 1980’s hit, originally recorded for Footloose, with powerful raspy vocals and punchy energy.

It’s been almost three years since his last studio album, Velvet, but High Drama takes him back to his theatre roots.

The upcoming release is an album of covers, including new renditions of Ann Peebles’ ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’, Billie Eilish’s ‘Getting Older’, Lana Del Rey’s ‘West Coast’, plus many more.

He already released a cover of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’ last month.

“I think with this album, even though they’re covers, we’ve managed to make them sound and feel original enough, so they’re like my kind of records,” American Idol alum Adam told Yahoo last month.

“I’m turning around and trying to make an album of music that all the people that I’ve sort of interacted with will like,” the current frontman of Queen continued.

He also added: “Fans of Queen might like it. Fans of mine will like it. And most importantly, I like it.”

Additionally, Adam has already proven his vocal capabilities, making Cher cry no less.

He performed the icon’s song ‘Believe’ at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2019 to tearful applause.

High Drama promises a “journey through modern music” where Adam’s curative taste and penchant for self-expression blooms.

The album is set to show “an artist comfortable in his own skin, being well and truly himself, and loving every minute.”

Adam album is out 24 February and available to preorder now.