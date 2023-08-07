Adam Lambert has hit back at homophobic trolls who criticised his boyfriend’s appearance on social media over the weekend.

The ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ singer has been dating his partner Oliver Gliese for over two years.

The 40-year-old regularly posts photos of Oliver, 28, on Instagram, where Oliver’s gender-queer sense of style sometimes attracts anti-gay comments.

However, after photos of the pair on a night out in West Hollywood last Friday made it onto the internet and yet again prompted “obnoxious homophobia”, as Adam put it, the American Idol alum decided to take action.

“Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance” – Adam Lambert

“Oli and I had a fun night out!” the ‘What Do You Want From Me?’ singer said in an Instagram Story. “Rare to encounter paps in WEHO – so retro. Haha. Lifts my spirits to see support in the comments.”

“Oli identifies as a he,” the former Attitude cover star went on. “He has wicked style and refuses to conform to the societal norms regarding his fashion choices.

“He is beautiful and brave and daring. He’s a leader not a follower. One of the many things i love about him!”

Adam – who released his fifth studio album High Drama earlier this year, and headlined Pride In London last month – furthermore continued: “We are very happy together and if the haters don’t like it, we don’t really give a f**k.

“Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance. We are all just trying to stay happy and fulfilled with our lives.”



Well said!