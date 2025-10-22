Jennifer Saunders set to reunite with Ab Fab co-star Joanna Lumley in Amandaland Christmas special

We’re set for an Absolutely Fabulous reunion in the upcoming Amandaland Christmas special, as Jennifer Saunders joins the cast alongside Joanna Lumley and Lucy Punch.

The hit BBC comedy series became an instant favourite following its release in February this year, with Series 1 averaging 5.7 million viewers to date. The show is now gearing up for a second series, set to air in 2026.

The Amandaland Christmas special was officially announced on 3 October 2025, when Wednesday actress, Lumley, confirmed the festive episode during an interview on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

“Who doesn’t love a family reunion, SoHa-style!” – Jennifer Saunders on her Amandaland role

The BBC announced that Saunders is set to star in the Christmas Day episode as Aunt Joan, Lumley’s sister.

Saunders said in a statement: “Playing Joanna’s on-screen sister is guaranteed to be a laugh – who doesn’t love a family reunion, SoHa-style!”

Aunt Joan is described as “a ball of country-living, enthusiastic upper-class bluster” – a sharp contrast to her more refined sibling.

The Motherland spin-off series follows Punch as Amanda, who falls from her camp high life and is forced to move in with her socialite mother, Felicity, played by Lumley.

Star of the show, Punch, who has recently been spotted filming, said of the upcoming episode “The Christmas special is going to be an absolute cracker – it’s like totes fire, with all the festive feels, for reals. Slay bells!”

“Jennifer Saunders is the perfect addition to the gang” – Creators Holly Walsh and Laurence Rickard on the Amandaland casting

This special episode will mark the first time Saunders and Lumley have shared a scripted screen since their legendary run on Absolutely Fabulous.

The series is produced by Merman and created by Holly Walsh and Laurence Rickard, who said of the casting addition: “Jennifer Saunders is the perfect addition to the gang.”

Amandaland will return to BBC iPlayer and BBC One in 2026 for its second series and it’s bound to be fabulous darling!