10 forgotten Missy Elliott tracks that deserve a spot on your playlist

Following Missy Elliott’s groundbreaking first-ever tour in 2024, fans are turning her discography into rediscovery, revisiting the hidden gems that showcase her artistry. From B-sides to collabs with Kesha, here are ten underrated Missy Elliott songs that deserve a spot on your playlist.

‘I’m Talkin’’, album track

Featured on Missy’s first album, Supa Dupa Fly, ‘I’m Talkin’’ is a manifesto of what Elliott promises in her music. Set against a confident hip-hop bass, she highlights her talents — a “bomdiggy” style and “lyrics to make you feel it”. The soothing vocals further highlight that she’s a singer as well as a rapper at the top of her game — even when she is just starting out.

‘Pass da Blunt’ feat. Timbaland, album track

Elliott is the queen of the interpolation, and ‘Pass da Blunt’ features a cultural favourite, an updated riff on Musical Youth’s ‘Pass the Dutchie’ that pays homage to the many reggae artists who have influenced her music. Here, ‘Pass da Blunt’ may be a playful reference to marijuana culture, but her mentions of other famous producers suggest it is also about the camaraderie she finds when making music with her peers.

‘On and On’, album track

‘On and On’ offers the memorable production we have come to know and love in the best Missy Elliott tracks. Featuring the musical workings of production duo the Neptunes (including Pharrell Williams), the track experiments with vocal repetition alongside a bubbling sound effect, set against repeated sounds and phrases shared by both Elliott and Pharrell. The result packs a punch despite its fairly minimal backing.

‘Pussycat’, B-side

‘Pussycat’ highlights Elliott’s highly impressive vocals. She often features other singers on her tracks so that she can focus on her rap. Here, however, the pussycat metaphor reflects Elliott’s softer side, offering soulful and sensitive vocals as she seeks to seduce her man. “Pussy don’t fail me now”, she sings, suggesting at once the power of sex and revealing her feminine side.

‘Can’t Stop’

‘Can’t Stop’ features one of the most memorable openings to a Missy Elliott song — layered brass sounds and percussion in a cool fanfare that hark back to classic 90s R&B and rap. If Elliott “can’t stop” thinking about her lover, we equally can’t stop dancing to this upbeat number. As Elliott breaks down to a DJ scratch of “I’m the boss”, we can’t deny she produces music that makes us move.

‘We Run This’, single

While ‘We Run This’ may be a slight bending of the B-Sides rules, this single barely scratched the charts globally, becoming somewhat overlooked and underrated. Sampling the classic Sugarhill Gang track ‘Apache’, set against over-the-top bongos, the calls of “Yeah, we run this” can get any party started.

‘4 My People’ (Basement Jaxx Remix)

Released on Elliott’s Respect M.E. greatest hits album, ‘4 My People’ is remembered as one of her biggest hits so far. If the original track feels like it belongs in the dank depths of a backstreet rave, Basement Jaxx’s take elevates it to a more high-energy and summery tune that’s perfectly suited for the festival scene.

‘Is This Our Last Time?’, album track

‘Is This Our Last Time?’ is a funky, sexy track that tenderly explores sexuality. Set against jamming synths and with a smooth vocal from Fabolous, the song reflects on sexual encounters during a relationship, and remembers the happy days, before wondering: will this be their last time together?

‘Toyz’, album track

Elliott tracks are known for their sense of humour, and one of her most provocative tracks is ‘Toyz’. Are boys the metaphorical toy here? No, the rapper is referring literally to her preference for sex toys over sex with men. Set against slinky synths and a classic R&B beat, this song about sex life will simultaneously move you and make you laugh.

‘This Is Me’ (The Reimagined Remix) Keala Settle, Kesha & Missy Elliott

‘This Is Me’ from The Greatest Showman has become a queer anthem, with its celebratory declaration of embracing our differences. Elliott’s lyrics are particularly prescient on this remix, as she implores the listener to get up and fight to make a life for themselves, and overcome adversity in a bid to make the world a better place: “Yeah, no pain, no strain, I ain’t chasin’ all the pain / ’Cause I got more to gain, and I’m just tryna make a change.” Inspirational!