The story of Mighty Hoopla 2025, in 12 pictures – from Kesha to JADE to Ciara

Mighty Hoopla, one of the globe’s most proudly queer and pop music-focused music festivals, lit up London’s Brockwell Park once again last weekend (June 1–2).

With 30,000 fans in attendance, the thankfully rain-free weekend featured a joyful mix of LGBTQ performers and supportive allies.

Ciara on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Luke Dyson) Heidi Montag on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Luke Dyson) Kesha on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Corinne Cumming)

There was also the usual balance of A-list names (one of last year’s headliner was Nelly Furtado) and throwback cult favourites. (Daphne & Celeste were a coup!)

Here’s Attitude’s round-up of the weekend, starting with Saturday’s best moments…

Daphne & Celeste on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Luke Dyson)

Daphne & Celeste rode a wave of nostalgia 25 years after ‘Ooh Stick You’

We’re actually beyond bringing up that previous infamous festival appearance of theirs now. Respect to them!

Jamelia on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Luke Dyson)

Jamelia proved she was still a ‘Superstar’

By the way, we highly recommend the following underrated gems from her discography: ‘Beware of the Dog’ and ‘No More’.

JoJo on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Luke Dyson)

JoJo served Matrix realness in a full-length leather trench

She later pulled off one of the shocks of the festival by bringing Craig David (of all people!) on-stage to sing ‘Too Little, Too Late’ with her.

Dannii Minogue on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Luke Dyson)

Dannii Minogue made a surprise appearance to introduce JADE…

The ‘Put the Needle On It’ singer may not have mentored on Little Mix’s series of The X Factor, but as fellow alumni of the show, the introduction felt like a full circle moment. The show is so far behind them now!

JADE on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Mighty Hoopla/Corinne Cumming)

…who proceeded to steal the entire festival. Go her!

Here’s an excerpt from our review, which you can read in full here: “Adele-level charisma, a JK Rowling call-out, club-ready visuals Charli XCX would approve of, and best of all, a truly powerhouse voice – Jade Thirlwall’s set was an unignorable statement of star power, and possibly the most exciting moment Hoopla has ever seen.”

Ciara on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Luke Dyson)

Ciara gave a ‘1, 2 Step’ guide in how to be a headliner

The superstar also performed hits like ‘Goodies’, ‘Oh’ and ‘Like a Boy’.

Lulu on stage at Mighty Hoopla (image: Sarah Louise Bennett)

On the Saturday, ‘Shout’ singer Lulu looked the epitome of cool

Just as she did in her Attitude cover shoot last year.

Heidi Montag on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Luke Dyson)

Heidi Montag served a look that was giving Britney Spears meets Geri Halliwell at the 1997 Brit Awards

We approve!

Pixie Lott on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Corinne Cumming)

Congrats are in order for ‘Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh)’ singer Pixie Lott…

The star announced on stage that she’s pregnant with her second child!

Kate Nash on sage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Corinne Cumming)

Kate Nash performed with the The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Last week, the ‘Foundations’ singer told us in an interview: “I love Hoopla. It’s the best. I’ve played it twice. I think it’s the perfect place to do it. I think it is for this audience. It’s needed, that voice. There’s a gap in talking about this in pop culture. Yes, it’s heavy in subject matter, but it will also feel really joyous to perform it, I think, and be this really fun, empowered, fiery moment.”

Kesha on stage at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Corinne Cumming)

Kesha closed the festival with a blistering set

The pop icon is the latest in a string of high-profile names to headline the festival, following in the footsteps of Jessie Ware, Kelly Rowland, Chaka Khan and Cheryl. As well as old hits ‘Tik Tok’ and ‘Your Love Is My Drug’, the star performed recent material like ‘BOY CRAZY’ and ‘JOYRIDE.’