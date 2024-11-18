Gladiator 2’s Fred Hechinger on the ‘human truth’ of LGBTQ life in Ancient Rome

Actor Fred Hechinger has discussed Gladiator 2‘s representation of LGBTQ life in Ancient Rome in a new interview with Attitude.

In the film, Hechinger plays the seemingly queer-coded Emperor Caracalla, who in one scene is seen reclining on a male companion while his twin brother Emperor Geta (played by Joseph Quinn) is seen with women.

Speaking last week, Hechinger said LGBTQ life in Rome was a matter of “human truth” and any opportunity to reveal that is “exciting”.

“The history is so there” – Fred Hechinger

“The history is so there, even if other movies or narratives have tried to hide that,” The White Lotus star said.

“That’s a kind of political lie that’s been told to us,” the 24-year-old continued. “Any opportunity to reveal truth, human truth, is exciting.”

Elsewhere in his Attitude interview, Fred reflected on his character’s heavily made-up look, calling it “a thrill.”

“There was a moment where I was putting rings on,” the star remembered. “This moment of ‘this guy’s gonna have a ring on every finger! There’s no naked finger here! He’s gonna be covered in all the glitz and glamour!'”

Elsewhere in the movie, Denzel Washington plays the villainous Macrinus, a character director Ridley Scott has described as having a “twinkle” of bisexuality.

However, in an interview with Gayety, Washington revealed he shot a gay kiss scene which was ultimately cut from the final version of the movie.

“I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out,” he said. “They cut it – I think they got chicken.”



“I kissed a guy full on the lips,” he added. “I guess they weren’t ready for that yet – I killed him about five minutes later. It’s Gladiator. It’s the kiss of death.”

Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal and directed by Ridley Scott, is in UK cinemas now.