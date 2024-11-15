Paul Mescal says Gladiator 2 for ‘the girls and the gays’ as well as the ‘bros’

Paul Mescal says his blockbuster epic Gladiator 2 is not just for the “bros” but for “the girls, the gays, the mums, the dads” and everyone in between.

We love an inclusive king!

Speaking exclusive to Attitude, Paul – also known for roles in All of Us Strangers opposite Andrew Scott and Normal People opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones – also pointed out that the film’s crowd-pleasing appeal was true of the first film.

“The bros will love it as well, don’t get me wrong” – Paul Mescal

“I think this film is for the guys, the gays, the girls, the mums, the dads,” observed Paul, adding: “That was true of the first film, weirdly.

The Gladiator sequel directed by Ridley Scott and co-starring Pedro Pascal.

“The bros will love it as well, don’t get me wrong,” added the 29-year-old of the film, also starring Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn.

“It’s entertainment. People want to see cinema on this scale.”

Discussing the Gladiator 2 set, Paul told us: “The detail of the cell I was working in – it was just so beautifully constructed and devised.”

“It would be remiss to say the amount of labour and workforce that went into building the Colosseum, the sets in Morocco, the Via Appian, the Emperor’s Palace – it’s huge.”

The star also revealed he’s kept three costumes from the shoot. “I got to keep one of each of the battle armour,” Paul said. “Don’t know where to put them yet! They’re in storage somewhere in the world. The skirt, the cuirass, three of those.”

“For Halloween, I think I’ll go as myself!” the star joked.

Reflecting on what he learnt working with Pedro, Paul also told us: “Him and Daisy have a similar thing where they’re able to pace themselves through the day. They know when to turn it on and off, and I struggle with that.”

Gladiator 2 is in UK cinemas today (Friday 15 November 2024).