Gladiator 2: Paul Mescal on ‘Glicked’, meeting Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Paul Mescal says he “approves” of a Barbenheimer-style Gladiator 2 x Wicked moment.

Does ‘Glicked’ work?

“I approve – give it whatever title you want to give it!” the actor enthused in an exclusive interview with Attitude this week.

“If we can get people in the door for both films, not only is it great for us, it’s great for Wicked,” the 29-year-old added.

“It was an amazing thing for cinema in general,” added Mescal of last year’s cultural moment involving the Barbie movie and epic drama Oppenheimer.

“I’m a musical theatre guy” – Paul Mescal on Wicked

“I’ve seen the film” shared Mescal of Wicked, revealing he recently met Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. “They’re both extraordinary [in it] – and I’m a musical theatre guy!”

The Gladiator sequel, co-starring Pedro Pascal, is out in UK cinemas today (Friday 15 November 2024).

Elsewhere in our interview, Mescal shared the lesson he took away from working with Pedro on the Roman epic.

“Him and Daisy [Edgar-Jones, Paul’s co-star in Normal People] have a similar thing where they’re able to pace themselves through the day. They know when to turn it on and off, and I struggle with that.”

On the film’s crowd-pleasing appeal, Paul told us: “I think this film is for the guys, the gays, the girls, the mums, the dads. That was true of the first film, weirdly.

“The bros will love it as well, don’t get me wrong. It’s entertainment. People want to see cinema on this scale.”