Footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold is Calvin Klein’s autumn heartthrob 

Trent Alexander-Arnold for Calvin Klein is proof that the footballer is just as captivating off the pitch as he is on it.

Starring in the Autumn 2025 underwear and denim campaign, the Real Madrid right-back (and occasional midfielder) joins the long list of CK heartthrobs. Like Bad Bunny and Jeremy Allen White, the football star brings his own charm to the iconic underwear brand.

Trent Alexander-Arnold for Calvin Klein Autumn 2025 (Image: Gordon von Steiner)

Behind the lens, Gordon von Steiner captures the footballer’s smouldering presence while highlighting the brand’s upgraded underwear technology.

The new seamless styles feature a stitch-free Infinity Bond waistband, promising enhanced movement and next-level comfort. Whether you’re scoring goals or dashing to work, they keep up with you every step of the way.

On the campaign Alexander-Arnold said, “Stepping into Calvin Klein’s underwear and denim for this shoot really got me in a powerful, confident state of mind.” That confidence radiates in every shot with the locker-room scenes leaving little to the imagination. Wearing little more than Calvin Klein’s signature waistband, the images showcase the results of countless hours on the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold for Calvin Klein Autumn 2025 (image: Gordon von Steiner)

Beyond the locker room, Calvin Klein’s versatility takes center stage. The 90s Straight Jean and matching denim jacket shine in on-pitch shots. Paying homage to the brand’s storied history the imagery perfectly fuses football with New York nostalgia.

With Alexander-Arnold leading the charge, classic silhouettes feel fresh and modern. Whether you’re here for the football or the eye candy, his CK debut proves some stars score both on and off the field.