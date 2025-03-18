Bad Bunny sends fans into frenzy by stripping down for Calvin Klein campaign

Bad Bunny has caused quite a stir online with the reveal of his new campaign for Calvin Klein which has seen the star strip down to nothing but his tighty whiteys.

The Puerto Rican artist has joined the great lineage of CK hunks which also includes the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber, Brandon Flynn, Maluma, Jacob Elordi, Shawn Mendes and Jeremy Allen White.

“This has been in the works for some time now, seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying,” Bad Bunny commented on the campaign. “I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine.”

The photos were shot by photographer to the stars Mario Sorrenti who is also known for his work shooting celebrities like Shakira, Kate Moss, Timothée Chalemet, Addison Rae and Chloe Sevigny.

The ‘DtMF’ rapper looks positively gorgeous in the new images, the result of an intense diet and work out regime he underwent in preparation for the shoot.

“I had a whole routine focused on my physique and getting into the best shape for this campaign,” he explained in a recent interview with GQ. “I was eating super clean and training as much as possible.”

“All I could think about once we wrapped the campaign was eating everything on the menu at Lala,” he says, referring to the restaurant he co-owns in Puerto Rico. “But what I was craving the most were the Manchego croquetas and the crispy tuna rice.”

Bad Bunny is currently a riding a wave of success following the release of his sixth album Debí Tirar Más Fotos which went number one earlier this year.

The rapper is particularly beloved by the queer community, not just for his dashing good looks and impeccable style, but also for his allyship for which he won the Vanguard Award for allyship at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards in 2023.