The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector joins Thom Browne’s upstate family affair 

The incoming winter winds can only mean one thing: time to pull out the puffers. There’s a designer alive who can make those down-filled essentials look impossibly chic, it’s Thom Browne.

With a little help from his friends and extended creative family, the American maestro of contemporary upstate whimsy unveils his High Winter campaign. To embrace the changing season (and make you rethink your cold-weather wardrobe), Browne reimagines his sartorial staples.

Thom Browne High Winter 2025 campaign

The campaign was shot in Amenia, New York with the brand’s circle of creative collaborators celebrates the new season decked out in Thom Browne. The Gilded Age’s Morgan Spector joins Louisa Jacobson, and Denée Benton, along with Rebecca Hall, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills, plus Sydney Lemon and her brother Jon Lemon.

Shining like members of an exclusive club, Browne’s star-studded guests shine under the winter sun in the collection. The brand’s codes are reimagined for crisp winter days, with the four-bar motif landing on classic tailoring and sportswear pieces a like. Leather varsity jackets were made for sitting on fallen leaves, while cropped trench coats are perfect for afternoons exploring the estate. Wool trousers and cropped cardigans round off the uniform.

Thom Browne High Winter 2025 campaign

And it is an exclusive club. Thom Browne has long twisted notions of uniformity as a form of creating community rather than losing all sense of individuality. The winter campaign shows it isn’t the clothes that make the person, with guests wading through water in their pinstripe suits and gingham plaids. The communal spirit captured in the imagery is heightened by the playful yet sophisticated wardrobe.

Still, the real star of the collection is the puffer. Quilted and cosy the silhouette turns sleek in the hands of Thom Browne. Paired with wingtips and tweed knitwear it becomes the ultimate layering piece for surviving the winter (while looking your best). If Thom Browne’s High Winter 2025 campaign doesn’t have you rethinking your cold-weather gear, what will?