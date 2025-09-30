Thom Browne’s new Bolton Bag is a love letter in leather  

Who says romance is dead? Certainly not American designer Thom Browne, who has unveiled his most sentimental creation yet: the Bolton Bag.

Named after his partner, Andrew Bolton – curator at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art – the bag is a love letter in leather, blending Browne’s sharp eye for design with an unexpectedly tender gesture.

The Thom Browne Bolton Bag (Image: Provided)

Handmade in Italy, the Bolton Bag takes inspiration from Browne’s iconic Mr. and Mrs. Doctor’s Bag, reinterpreting the structured silhouette with a contemporary twist. The design puts functionality first without compromising on elegance. Consider it the perfect marriage of practicality and refinement.

The bag features a classic top-handle construction, complemented by chain-link shoulder straps and a detachable crossbody option for versatility. A polished brass lock fastening secures the structured frame, while a discreet leather luggage tag adds a travel-ready touch.

The Thom Browne Bolton Bag (Image: Provided)

Crafted entirely from supple leather, the piece is designed to age beautifully, carrying with it the intimacy of both its craftsmanship and its muse. Spacious enough for travel yet refined enough for evening use, it is the kind of design that moves seamlessly from a day at the office to an overnight rendezvous.

The Thom Browne Bolton Bag (Image: Provided)

With this launch, Browne not only expands his accessories offering but also underscores the personal stories that have always run quietly through his work. By dedicating a bag to his partner, he transforms a functional object into a deeply romantic statement. It is at once a symbol of enduring partnership and a reminder that fashion, at its best, is about more than style.