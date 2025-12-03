The best menswear from The Fashion Awards 2025 that will inspire your evening wear upgrade 

Red carpet menswear always gets overshadowed. After all, how does a classic tux compare with a couture gown? Well, the boys didn’t disappoint at The Fashion Awards 2025. At The Royal Albert Hall, the red carpet became the ultimate stage for menswear revolution, showcasing bold colours, daring silhouettes, and statement tailoring that proved dressing dapper doesn’t have to mean boring.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo (Image: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFC)

Naturally, as this year’s host, Colman Domingo was the fashion focus. He hit the red carpet in Burberry before wowing the crowd with a total of three impressive changes. The standout was an aquamarine satin suit from Denzilpatrick’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Printed with a beach scene, the actor gave a masterclass in statement making formalwear.

Jake Shears

Jake Shears (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Scissor Sisters frontman and Attitude Awards 2025 Icon winner, Jake Shears, also embraced colour. Ditching classic black and midnight blue in favour of a fuchsia pink shirt from Thomas Pink and a beige pinstripe suit from Roberto Cavalli.

Willy Chavarria

Willy Chavarria and Carlos Nazario (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

New York based designer Willy Chavarria hit the red carpet with stylist Carlos Nazario wearing his eponymous brand. Chavarria’s decision to pair vintage-inspired elements, like the peak collar reminiscent of the 70s, with contemporary leather trousers stripped the look of traditional formality, making the whole ensemble far from stuffy.

Charles Jeffrey

Charles Jeffery (Image: Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Showing support for a fellow London-based designer, Charles Jeffrey wore a coat and suit from McQueen by Seán McGirr. With the coat draped around his shoulders, the designer completed his vampiric new wave look with bold make-up. A simple risk, the bold red lip gave the formal ensemble an instant, subversive edge, channeling the theatrical style of 80s queer icons.

Ewan Mitchell

Ewan Mitchell (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Star of HBO’s House of the Dragon, Ewan Mitchell, also sported a vampiric McQueen look on the night. Channelling Gary Oldman’s regal Dracula in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film, his black jacket was adorned with lace appliqué. Still, the standout was the skull-printed shirt proving the McQueen skull scarf is officially back in vogue.

David Gandy

David Gandy (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Are ties a thing of the past? One of the biggest trends of the evening were flouncy bows like the one on model David Gandy. Wearing a custom suit from British tailor Richie Sacks, Gandy ditched the traditional neckwear in favour of a dramatic, oversized silk bow.

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

finish this: Actor Joe Alwyn elevated an already impeccable Brunello Cucinelli suit with some sparkle from Tiffany & Co.. The snowflake brooch on his satin lapel was more than an appropriate nod to the chill December evening, making the subtle accessory the perfect centrepiece for his monochrome look.

Sam Woolf

Sam Woolf (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Stylist Sam Woolf took home the Pandora Style Moment of the Year Award, for his work with American rapper Doechii, so it was only fitting that he sported his own impressive look: a retro-inspired suit worn beneath a sleek leather jacket, both from Saint Laurent.

Oscar Ouyang

Oscar Ouyang (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Emerging London designer Oscar Ouyang impressed in a white cashmere coat with an alpaca collar from his third collection “Where the Wind Blows”. Pairing the dressed up outerwear with jeans, he successfully balanced high-end luxury with relaxed street style, demonstrating the versatility of his bold, textural designs.

Daniel Fletcher

Daniel Fletcher (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

2023 Attitude Style Award winner Daniel Fletcher went classic in a white dinner jacket and black trousers. The Mithridate creative director modernised the formal look with a tonal necktie keeping full attention on his immaculate suiting.

Skepta

Skepta (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Award-winning rapper and fashion risk-taker Skepta made the case for dressed up streetwear in a look from his own label Mains. Pairing a Ribena-printed leather bomber jacket with a white shirt and tie, he completed the ensemble with a pair of his Puma collaboration trainers.

Bach Buquen

Bach Buquen (Image: Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Influencer-turned-model Bach Buquen made the case for layering as a statement, wearing a sweeping trench coat over his tuxedo as if daring the British rain to ruin his look. A mood matched by the effortless cool of his deliberately undone neckwear.

Lennon Gallagher

Lennon Gallagher (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

When you’re a rockstar’s son, all the sartorial rules go out the window. At least that was the case for Lennon Gallagher who showed up in the most casual of outfits: a trucker-style jacket featuring leather detailing, topped off with a nonchalantly draped, grungy yellow scarf. Undeniably cool, his look is proof that attitude remains the best accessory.

