Oscar-nominated actor and style icon Colman Domingo has been tapped to host the 2025 Fashion Awards

After delivering Oscar-nominated performances and dominating every red carpet with his bold style, Colman Domingo has landed his next major role, and it won’t be on screen. Instead, the openly gay actor will take centre stage as the host of the 2025 Fashion Awards, solidifying his status as a style icon.

Presented by Pandora, the British Fashion Council’s (BFC) flagship event will celebrate the fashion moments that defined the year. Returning to London’s Royal Albert Hall on 1 December, Domingo will guide the star-studded ceremony. The BFC Foundation fundraiser aids UK fashion talent through education, grants, and mentoring.

“Colman Domingo has had a standout year in film, television, and theatre. He’s a fashion icon whose red carpet style has set a fresh agenda for men’s fashion,’ explains BFC chief executive Laura Weir. “As host of The Fashion Awards 2025, he brings the presence, spark and originality that makes him such a compelling figure on and off screen.”

Whether it’s screen or stage, Domingo has won critical acclaim with roles in The Scottsboro Boys and Euphoria. The latter won him a Prime Time Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama series.

It’s his fashion credentials that have made him an industry powerhouse. The ultimate endorsement came when Anna Wintour selected him as one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs. Superfine: Tailoring Black Style celebrated Black dandyism from the 18th century to the present day. Domingo wore two custom looks from Valentino – a royal blue cape that revealed a black-and white patterned suit underneath.

As the host, Colman Domingo underscores the awards’ cultural significance. The gay actor’s fearless style perfectly aligns with the ceremony, celebrating fashion as a medium of self-expression. With his reputation for show-stopping looks, we eagerly anticipate what bold menswear statement Domingo will make.