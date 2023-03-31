17 stylish city break wardrobe ideas

‘Tis the season of travel (why is still so cold? Why has spring not sprung yet?) Whether it is a day trip, weekend away or a longer break (and in that case we’re jealous) with limited packing space, it’s important to pack smart but always stylish.

From the perfect light-weight jacket and pieces that can be styled multiple ways day to night, as well as gadgets, accessories and the perfect journal to document your exciting adventures, we’ve got you covered with your trip essentials.

1 Clarks Court Lite Move Dark Tan – clarks.com

Clarks Court Lite Move Dark Tan (Image: Provided)

When trainers are life, this sleek leather pair will carry you ‘all day, all night’. The Clarks Sneaker Court Lite is the ultimate in smart-casual styling. Crafted using MI-X technology to keep your feet supported and comfortable while you’re travelling around, the essential pair ensures each step feels as good as it looks.

For more information, visit clarks.co.uk

2 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G – samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Image: Provided)

We can picture this for you! To capture all the memories of your trip, try the innovative smartphone Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. With Samsung’s brighter display, more advanced cameras and longer battery life than previous models, it’s the perfect mobile technology travel companion. All that’s required of you is to snap the shots and Samsung will do the hard work to make everyone on your feed jealous.

For more information, visit samsung.com

3 Lyle & Scott Trucker Jacket – lyleandscott.com

Lyle & Scott Trucker Jacket (Image: Provided)

The jacket that has got you covered all season round, the Lyle & Scott Trucker Jacket is the ideal statement piece for your seasonal wardrobe. This neutral colour is sure to go with all outfits. Made from 100% cotton for softness and durability, it features two utility pockets and two classic pockets to store all you travel essentials.

For more information, visit lyleandscott.com

4 Swaine Indy Backpack – swaine.london

Swaine Indy Backpack (Image: Provided)

Backpacks are perfect when you only have hand luggage, and Swaine Indy Backpack luxury injects fine craftsmanship to proceedings. This commute-worthy design features padded shoulder straps for ultimate comfort and the oh-so-necessary multiple pockets are exactly what you need.

For more information, visit swaine.london

5 DKNY Men’s Swim Trunks Blue Water Print – amazon.co.uk

DKNY Men’s Swim Trunks Blue Water Print (Image: Provided)

If these shorts aren’t screaming vacation, I don’t what else will. Just picture yourself now, lazing in a swimming pool, cocktail in one hand and sun melting all your worries. The shorts have a quick-dry material and strong durable fabric which can withstand whatever adventure. Plus, you’ll literally blend into the surroundings in the most stylish way.

For more information, visit amazon.co.uk

6 PS BY PAUL SMITH Zebra-Embroidered Organic Stretch-Cotton Jacket – selfridges.com

PS BY PAUL SMITH Zebra-Embroidered Organic Stretch-Cotton Jacket (Image: Provided)

Spring isn’t really springing at the moment, so for those windy days or chilly evenings, we’ve got you covered with this mid-weight, classic jacket. Made from organic stretch-cotton, easy zip fastening at front and a boxy fit – it serves as the perfect layering piece with every outfit. Also, bonus points from us as it features a small embroidered zebra in Pride colors!

For more information, visit selfridges.com

7 Papier Off Piste Travel Journal – papier.com

Papier Off Piste Travel Journal (Image: Provided)

Keeping the theme of capturing memories, as you travel, record your favourite memories in this Papier Travel Journal with pages to scrapbook and write highlights and inside jokes of the trip. It also has sections for you to scribble budgets, itineraries and packing lists, helping you be organised. The road less travelled is always the more fun!

For more information, visit papier.com

8 Palladium Off Grid Lite Pack – palladiumboots.co.uk

Palladium Off Grid Lite Pack (Image: Provided)

Be it hiking, walking around a new city or tourist attraction, a comfortable shoe is key. The Palladium Off-Grid Lite Pack is a dynamic trainer made from the durable ripstop featuring a multi-directional grip on the outsole and a hiking-like cord looping system that supports the midfoot. It comes in five colours so you’re sure to find that one that calls your name.

For more information, visit palladiumboots.co.uk

9 Jacquemus La Serviette Bandana paisley-pattern cotton towel – selfridges.com

Jacquemus La Serviette Bandana paisley-pattern cotton towel (Image: Provided)

Have a little extra room, why not pack this fun towel from Jacquemus for the planned beach days, spontaneous picnics or ‘candid’ Instagram shots? This 100% cotton towel is screaming vacation and will not only keep you dry but also stand out in the crowd.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

10 Reiss King Mercerised Cotton Shirt – reiss.com

Reiss King Mercerised Cotton Shirt (Image: Provided)

It’s the worst when you end up going somewhere more formal and have nothing to wear. Be prepared with this blue king shirt that unites classic formality with modern-day comfort. It’s crafted from 100% cotton with a mercerised finish, giving it a soft feel and classic style.

For more information, visit reiss.com

11 Frescobol Carioca Copacabana wave-print recycled-fibre swim shorts – matchesfashion.com

Frescobol Carioca Copacabana wave-print recycled-fibre swim shorts (Image: Provided)

Found out your hotel has a pool? Booked a last minute spa excursion? It’s never a bad idea to pack a pair of swim shorts. Made from a mid-weight recycled-fibre shell, this stylish pair features an ombre wave print that is sure to keep you looking and feeling good.

For more information, visit matchesfashion.com

12 Rimowa Personal Crossbody Bag – rimowa.com

Rimowa Personal Crossbody Bag (Image: Provided)

A travel must to keep your personal essentials safe and secure. The Rimowa Personal is a hard-shell, ultra-lightweight and dent-resistant grooved polycarbonate crossbody bag that comes with a detachable, adjustable webbing body strap. Also, the interior features two open compartments, a zipped pocket and three card slots.

For more information, visit rimowa.com

13 Champion Tonal Script Logo Full-Zip Hoodie – championstore.com

Champion Tonal Script Logo Full-Zip Hoodie (Image: Provided)

The best start to a trip is to travel comfortably. But as Victoria Beckham has demonstrated, one must always look chic whilst travelling, too. With the perfect mix of loungewear comfort and athleisure styling, it’s time to meet your new favourite go-to hoodie. The monochromatic detailing, front zip detail and neutral colour will have you layering this piece time and time again.

For more information, visit championstore.com

14 Paul Smith ‘Mini Mountain’ Wash Bag – paulsmith.com

Paul Smith ‘Mini Mountain’ Wash Bag (Image: Provided)

The wash bag of a traveller’s dreams. Who needs a vacation when you can picture yourself in your wash bag? Now that’s goals. Keep all your toiletries and essential products organised with this Paul Smith wash bag made from recycled polyester with black leather trims.

For more information, visit paulsmith.com

15 Aspesi Straight-Leg Stretch-Sateen Trousers, mrporter.com

Aspesi Straight-Leg Stretch-Sateen Trousers (Image: Provided)

As we are learning, comfort and style are key in our travel essentials. These Aspesi trousers have a fluid shape so they fall elegantly through the leg. You will literally feel like you’re floating around town. They’re tailored from stretch-sateen in a straight shape and have a comfortable elasticated waistband so you can eat your heart out.

For more information, visit mrporter.com

16 END. LMC Spiral Crochet Bucket Hat – endclothing.com

END. LMC Spiral Crochet Bucket Hat (Image: Provided) **

Not travelling with all your favourite hair products means sometimes a hat day is needed. LMC’s designs take inspiration from elements of city life and urban cityscapes. Inspired by bold style, this bucket hat features a spiral crochet design that makes what was once a bad hair day the ultimate fashion moment.

For more information, visit endclothing.com

17 Aspinal of London Plain Passport Cover, harveynichols.com

Aspinal of London Plain Passport Cover (Image: Provided)

Last but not least, don’t forget about the passport! And while we’re at it, why not get a chic passport cover. This Aspinal of London cover is hand-made from Italian calf leather and features gold embossing on the front, the perfect luxury for your most prized travel possession.

For more information, visit harveynichols.com