The only way is Only Polo: Explore Ralph Lauren’s effortlessly stylish Spring ’24 collection

Step into the world of Ralph Lauren’s Spring ’24 collection in the new Only Polo campaign and discover the essence of effortless style. There is a special comfort in having a destination for timeless, stylish classics. With a nod to nostalgia in a fresh, modern take, the designs embrace the optimism and authenticity that defines the Ralph Lauren brand. In a world where fast-paced trends dominate, Ralph Lauren invites you to embrace the timeless appeal of classics in colour. It is the season of colour and bold pigments breathe new life into signature styles. From the iconic Polo Shirt to linen sets and striped tees, the collection reimagines classics in a medley of hues. So be sure to style these pieces and showcase your confidence and flair.

The Story

Ralph Lauren Only Polo Campaign (Image: Provided)

The Spring ’24 campaign tells the story of effortless beauty and free-spirited traditions. Inspired by the Art of Escape, it celebrates the simple pleasures of life, from sandy shores to urban landscapes. Who else is also summer dreaming already? The collection has the relaxed elegance that Ralph Lauren is known for, inviting you to disconnect and revel in downtime with friends and family.

The Collection

Ralph Lauren Only Polo Campaign (Images: Provided)

For those who love classic navy and white, the collection offers classic tailoring and a modern take of nautical style. The sophisticated simplicity of the Navy and White collection exudes understated elegance that spans generations. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy.

Meanwhile, for those who seek a more eclectic aesthetic, the Madras collection is for you. This collection offers a contemporary blend of free-spirited traditions and personal expression. From Madras shirting to casual denim and classic workwear, there is an open invite to make a statement that is uniquely yours.

Whether you’re dressing for a special occasion or simply enjoying the everyday moments, let Ralph Lauren be your guide to effortless style and authentic living.

Discover Polo. Shop Polo.