Prada taps Moonlight director for its latest campaign starring Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan is already having a headline-making week. Following the slick announcement of new music via his private Instagram account, the singer has now added Prada campaign star to his growing list of cultural moments.

Joining the popstar are fellow Prada ambassadors Damson Idris, Hunter Schafer and Chen Haoyu, showing off the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection.

Prada Autumn/Winter 2026 (Image: Provided)

Titled Simple Stories, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins directs the campaign, bringing his cinematic vision from Moonlight to Prada’s latest story.

Set within the familiarity of a domestic interior, Jenkins captures the cast navigating moments of everyday life. Still, in true Prada fashion, normality quickly begins to unravel. Through his cinematic lens, the ordinary becomes something stranger and more theatrical, exploring the tension between private identity and public performance.

The campaign builds on the ideas explored in the Autumn/Winter 2026 runway show, where the house challenged traditional perceptions of classic tailoring.

Reimagining familiar menswear codes through ageing, distortion and deconstruction, giving polished silhouettes a weathered, mottled and moulded appearance. Garments revealed unexpected layers beneath the surface, with torn and frayed details exposing hidden prints and textures.

Distressing continues throughout the collection, with signature leather accessories like the Brique bag and Collapse trainers reimagined in antiqued leather.

Prada Autumn/Winter 2026 (Image: Provided)

The result reflects Prada’s ongoing fascination with transformation: clothing as something that carries history, personality and contradiction. In Simple Stories, the home becomes a stage, and the wardrobe becomes a tool of self-expression.

With Jenkins bringing his signature storytelling to the campaign, Prada once again blurs the line between fashion and film, proving that even the most familiar settings can reveal something unexpected.

Discover the Prada Autumn/Winter 2026 collection at prada.com.