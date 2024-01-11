See the future with Peugeot and Jonathon Luke Baker

This shoot celebrates the collaboration of art and technology with LGBTQ+ talent at the forefront. Peugeot has unveiled its futuristic vision for the automotive industry, introducing the striking new concept car named Inception. The innovative vehicle is packed with cutting-edge features, showcasing an undeniable beauty and commanding attention with its sleek, forward-looking design. Moreover, the combination of sharp contours and alluring curves, complemented by cat-like ‘claw-marks’ shaping the front and rear lights, required an Attitude model capable of embodying and replicating its graceful form.

We enlisted the talents of dancer Jonathon Luke Baker to connect with this extraordinary car, symbolising the next era of Peugeot’s Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). To capture this unique collaboration, we engaged an entire LGBTQ+ photography team to deliver a snapshot masterclass.

Peugeot Inception, Photography by Dean Ryan McDaid, Model Jonathon Luke Baker

Inception Details

Integrating sci-fi elements, the BEV Peugeot Inception captivates car enthusiasts with innovative gadgets. The revolutionary Hypersquare replaces the traditional steering wheel, functioning as a gaming-style control device. In addition, the concept includes auto drive, a digital dash with Halo Cluster for driving information, and also an upgraded interior resembling a cinematic living room. Enhanced by Skyspace glass, the immersive experience features colour-changing ambient lighting.

Interview with Jonathon Luke Baker

Movement is central to dancer Jonathon Luke Baker’s life. Here, Baker talks about how he adapts his movement from stage to screen and for photoshoots.

Peugeot Inception, Photography by Dean Ryan McDaid, Model Jonathon Luke Baker Peugeot Inception, Photography by Dean Ryan McDaid, Model Jonathon Luke Baker Peugeot Inception, Photography by Dean Ryan McDaid, Model Jonathon Luke Baker Peugeot Inception with Jonathon Luke Baker

You’ve had a busy year! What’s the highlight been?

The highlight has been falling back in love with my artistic practice and the industry I work in.

You were in Sam Smith’s ‘I’m Not Here to Make Friends’ music video. What was that like?

It was a blast! It was such a mammoth project. We stayed in the castle we were shooting in for a few nights, so we didn’t waste time travelling back and forth from London. In the beginning of the music video, I fly Sam into the scene in a helicopter. It was a cool experience playing a pilot while the helicopter we were in was craned down into the castle grounds. Sam was lovely; I’ve worked with them on other projects, and they have personally made sure the dancers are getting treated properly.

You are part of Jean Paul Gaultier’s theatre production, Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show. You’ve travelled the world with the show, and also attended British Fashion Awards with JPG himself. How does it feel to be part of the JPG family?

I’m a very grateful family member. I grew up completely obsessed with Jean Paul Gaultier. I would watch his haute couture shows on repeat, so to be writing this when I took a bow with him last night for the show’s Lisbon premiere (8 November 2023) is surreal. He is exactly as I hoped — sweet, funny, and also a genius of creativity. It really does feel like a family. I have travelled with the cast and crew of Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show to Asia and around Europe, so we have been through the highs and the lows of life together.

Is there a different energy or vibe working with LGBTQ+ talent and teams? What do you enjoy most about it?

I love it, working in a space where my queerness is never censored is a privilege I don’t take for granted.

What have you got coming up?

When I get back from Lisbon, I’m working on an immersive show for Hermès celebrating their Brides de Gala silk scarf. I’m very excited because the choreographer is one of my dearest friends, principal Royal Ballet dancer and Attitude cover gracer, Marcelino Sambé!

Do you have any hints and tips for taking the best photos for your socials?

Experiment taking pictures with different cameras. I love using disposable and vintage cameras because they register light so differently. Pictures from vintage cameras can be so recognisable [as being from] a specific era that it gives an image taken today a cool twist.

What would your three golden rules be for taking a great picture?

Lighting, body language, as well as sunglasses for the days I don’t feel cute.

You had to pose a lot for this shoot. What do you have to keep in mind when modelling for a shoot or making content that differs from when you are performing on stage?

Being aware of scale. On camera, the most subtle expression can be captured. When I perform on stage, it has to be interpretable for the whole audience. On stage, I find it helps to let what I’m trying to portray infect my whole body, so it scales up for the people in the back row. Also, trust the person behind the lens — sometimes we think things will look completely different, but having their outside perspective can help you try new things.

How was working with an LGBTQ+ team on this shoot?

I had such a fun time! There was great energy at the shoot, and I have worked with Dean and Martin before for Attitude — they are some of my favourite images I’ve ever shot, so I was very excited to shoot with them again.

You were modelling with a rather wild car. Did you have to adjust anything you did for the shoot because of it? Are there any tricky elements to working with props for shoots?

The car blew my mind — I’m not normally a car person, but I found this one sexy. I’m usually a passenger princess, so it makesa nice change to be behind the wheel — although the wheel of this one felt more like a sci-fi video game controller.

Peugeot Inception, Photography by Dean Ryan McDaid Peugeot Inception, Photography by Dean Ryan McDaid Peugeot Inception, Photography by Dean Ryan McDaid Peugeot Inception

CREDITS

Photography Dean Ryan McDaid Styling Joseph Kocharian Model Jonathon Luke Baker at Chapter Management Hair and makeup Rocio Cuenca Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher