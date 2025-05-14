Cooper Koch leaves little to imagination in new Calvin Klein shoot – in 7 not entirely SFW images

Cooper Koch has stripped down for an underwear shoot for the ages with iconic brand Calvin Klein.

Cooper follows in the footsteps of icons Bad Bunny, Maluma, Jacob Elordi, Shawn Mendes and Jeremy Allen White in posing in his underwear for the brand.

The 28-year-old, whose breakout role was in last year’s Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is seen modelling the Icon Cotton Stretch range in the shots.

According to a press release, the visuals from photographer Mert Alas “embody Calvin Klein’s enduring legacy of confidence and sensuality.”

“Positive self talk [gives me confidence], which comes from a lot of therapy” – Cooper Koch

Discussing confidence in a recent interview with Esquire, Swallowed actor Cooper said: “We all have moments where we feel like we’re not good enough.

“You can take yourself down into the spiral, but if you can just look at yourself in the mirror and say that you love yourself and be kind, then I think that makes a huge difference and allows you to be in front of the camera, or just out in the world and feel good about yourself.

“I would say positive self talk [gives me confidence], which comes from a lot of therapy.”

Calvin Klein, of course, has form for internet-breaking pictorials. Bad Bunny’s recent campaign, in fact, proved so attention-grabbing that even a newly-out Shawn left a thirsty comment.

The rising star also told Esquire of the shoot: “I had a trainer who was there, who had me lifting weights and doing push-ups and working out the entire day to stay pumped-up.”

He added: “They were playing Madonna the whole time, which was awesome. There was great music. And then at a certain point, there was water that came into play, so then all of a sudden I was soaking wet, which woke me up.”