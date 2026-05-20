Petrol & Pride returns for 2026, revving up celebrations for LGBTQ+ car lovers and allies

Described as the UK’s “most colourful motoring event”, Petrol & Pride has announced its LGBTQ+ car festival will return in 2026.

After attracting over 350 LGBTQ+ car lovers and industry allies in 2025, Petrol & Pride is steering into its second year at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire, on 26 July.

A highlight from last year’s celebrations saw organisers create a “Pride flag” display using coloured cars, which they plan to recreate in 2026.

“Just a bunch of car nuts, stood about beneath an azure sky” – Attitude Managing Director Darren Styles OBE attending Petrol & Pride 2025

Petrol & Pride returns for 2026 (Image: Olgun Kordal)

Reflecting on the inaugural event, Attitude Managing Director Darren Styles OBE, a motoring enthusiast and car journalist, said: “Just a bunch of car nuts, stood about beneath an azure sky getting as excited about the unexceptional as the multi-million supercars dotted about.”

He also noted the wider significance of the event, writing: “At a time when some corporates think twice about supporting diversity and inclusion, support from manufacturers including Bentley, McLaren, Jaguar, Volkswagen and others was a joy to behold.”

What to expect from Petrol & Pride 2026

Petrol & Pride returns for 2026 (Image: Olgun Kordal)

The day will include music, socialising, museum access and car prizes for “Butchest”, “Gayest” and “Best Glow Up”, with winners selected by a judging panel on the day.

The event is organised in partnership with the British Motor Museum, with all proceeds supporting both the museum and an LGBTQ+ charity yet to be announced.

Display vehicle tickets cost £13 and include museum entry for the driver. The event is not strictly for drivers – advance tickets are available for £18 per adult, £9 per child and £16 per concession.

Petrol & Pride will be open to LGBTQ+ car lovers and their allies from 9am

The Petrol & Pride gates will open to vehicle exhibitors at 9am, with all display vehicles required to be in place by 11am.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, please visit the official Petrol & Pride website