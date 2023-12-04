Prepare to sleigh with MODUS VIVENDI’s Party Collection for Christmas 2023

Looking for men’s Christmas party wear? Greek luxury brand MODUS VIVENDI is bringing some serious sparkle this Christmas with the launch of its dazzling new Party Collection. Get ready to deck yourself out in the most fabulously festive apparel and intimates that will have you shining brighter than the Christmas lights.

Sequin, lamé and foil-covered pieces add high-octane glamour to the collection’s apparel and intimates. Naughty and nice motifs decked out in shimmering metallics and festive prints channel the cheeky Christmas spirit.

(Image: Panos Misailidis) (Image: Panos Misailidis) (Image: Panos Misailidis) (Image: Panos Misailidis) (Image: Panos Misailidis) (Image: Panos Misailidis)

The rich colour palette embodies seasonal celebration with jewel-toned red, green and blue alongside liquid gold, silver and striking graphic patterns. Sophisticated styles are elevated by decadent textures and intricate details for a luxe finish.

Stunning seasonal intimates

MODUS VIVENDI also proves intimates can be just as fun when it comes to seasonal dressing. Briefs, boxers and bustiers dusted with sparkles or decked out in festive flair add a sense of playfulness. Stylishly cut bodysuits trimmed with faux feathers and fur lend sophistication for private soirees.

(Image: Panos Misailidis) (Image: Panos Misailidis) (Image: Panos Misailidis) (Image: Panos Misailidis) (Image: Panos Misailidis) (Image: Panos Misailidis)

For glam nights out, glittering t-shirts, velvet blazers and brocade jackets steal the spotlight. Sleek separates shine subtly alongside mini skirts, jumpsuits and trousers covered in shimmering lamé and colorful prints.

The complete collection is now available online through MODUS VIVENDI’s e-boutique, offering exclusive men’s festive fashion as the Christmas party season draws near.