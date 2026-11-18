With party season around the corner, it’s time to work out what you’re wearing once the invites start rolling in. In our 2026 Attitude Awards issue, we tackled the eveningwear debate with one question in mind. What’s worth buying if you want to wear it well beyond the last toast?

Inspired by the impeccably dressed men in Alfred Hitchcock’s films, our latest fashion editorial pairs sharp tailoring with accessories that intrigue.

Think a velvet jacket that earns its keep with jeans in January or a sharp suit you can split up and wear on repeat. Favourbrook does debonair in midnight-blue velvet, while M&S brings a touch of black-tie polish with a satin-trimmed lapel.

Freddie wears velvet dinner jacket, shirt, bowtie and shoes by M&S, socks by Falke, boxers by Average Boys Club, sunglasses by Ferragamo (Image: David Reiss/Attitude) Freddie wears velvet dinner jacket and shirt by Favourbrook, trousers by Wax London, ring by Thomas Sabo (Image: David Reiss/Attitude) Freddie wears suit, cummerbund and shoes by M&S, shirt by Prada (Image: David Reiss/Attitude)

If your usual black suit feels a little too familiar, NN07’s green double-breasted set is an easy change of pace. The cut is sharp enough for a dressed-up evening, and the colour makes the jacket worth wearing on its own once party season wraps.

For a more relaxed take, swap the button-down for a simple vest. Our choice? A body-hugging navy number from Rufskin that pairs perfectly with pinstripes. Leave the jacket open and finish with loafers.

Freddie wears suit by Oliver Spencer, vest by Rufskin, shoes by Bally from Rokit Vintage, necklace by Thomas Sabo (Image: David Reiss/Attitude) Freddie wears suit by NN07, shirt by NN07, shoes by Prada from Rokit Vintage (Image: David Reiss/Attitude) Freddie wears suit and shirt by Theory, tie by Lanvin from Rokit Vintage, shoes by Prada from Rokit Vintage, watch by Thomas Sabo (Image: David Reiss/Attitude)

Of course, it’s the right accessories that can change the mood of a suit. A classic pair of shades takes the formality down a notch, while a tie in a contrasting colour gives familiar tailoring a fresh look.

Spend a little more on the piece you’ll reach for most, then let the high street take care of the flourishes. You’ll see in the new year with something worth wearing again and room in the budget for the next invitation.

This is an excerpt from Attitude’s November/December 2026 issue available now in print and on digital platforms. Print copy available here.

Credits

Photography: David Reiss | Styling: Joshua Graham | Model: Freddie Brosnan at Next Model Management | Grooming: Tobia Bartolini at Werth Represents using Kevin Murphy.