Here are all the 2026 Attitude Awards winners – from Donatella Versace to David Furnish, Michael Johnston, Jordan Stephens and more

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar returned for 2026, celebrating the LGBTQ+ stars, allies and organisations making an impact.

Now in its 15th year, the awards took place at London’s Roundhouse tonight (7 October).

This year’s winners included some of the biggest names in fashion, music, television and film, alongside writers, comedians and activists whose work continues to make a difference to LGBTQ+ lives.

Meet all 12 below.

The Icon Award: Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace (Image: Attitude/Vijat Mohindra & Andrew Archeos)

Few names are as synonymous with fashion and glamour as Donatella Versace, who receives The Icon Award at this year’s ceremony.

Following decades at the helm of the Versace empire, Donatella stepped down as chief creative officer in 2025 to become the brand’s chief brand ambassador. She was also announced as chief creative officer at REVOLVE in September 2026.

Her relationship with the LGBTQ+ community has remained central to her work and philanthropy. In her Attitude interview, she reflected on meeting members of the trans community in New York and hearing first-hand about the violence and persecution they face.

“It shakes me to my core that trans women suffer such violence and persecution for just being themselves,” she said.

The Gamechanger Award, supported by M&S: David Furnish

David Furnish (Image: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson Photography)

David Furnish receives The Gamechanger Award, supported by M&S, recognising decades of work spanning entertainment, philanthropy and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Alongside managing Elton John’s career and working across film and television, Furnish has played a major role in the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which has backed projects around the world aimed at improving access to HIV testing, treatment and prevention.

Furnish has warned that politics, rather than medicine, remains one of the biggest obstacles to ending HIV/AIDS, arguing that the scientific tools already exist to tackle the epidemic.

“The science right now is all in our favour,” he told Attitude. “We have all the tools that we need to end HIV/AIDS today.”

The Film Award: Michael Johnston

Michael Johnston’s Attitude cover (Image: Damon Baker/Attitude)

Michael Johnston takes home The Film Award after his career skyrocketed following the success of Obsession.

Made on a reported $750,000 (£567,000) budget, the indie horror went on to gross more than $500 million (£378m), transforming Johnston’s career and putting him firmly on Hollywood’s radar.

The actor is now filming the fourth instalment of The Mummy franchise in the UK, although he has confirmed to Attitude that, despite online speculation, he is not playing Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz’s son.

Johnston also opened up about his Southern Baptist upbringing, struggling with his sexuality and the importance of queer representation.

The Comedy Award: Suzi Ruffell

Suzi Ruffell (Image: Jiksaw)

Suzi Ruffell receives The Comedy Award after more than a decade of stand-up, sell-out shows and proudly queer comedy.

Ruffell began performing stand-up in 2008 and has since appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, while becoming a familiar voice in LGBTQ+ culture through her podcast Attitude Presents: Out with Suzi Ruffell.

Her 2025 memoir, Am I Having Fun Now? Anxiety, Applause and Life’s Big Questions, Answered, became an instant Sunday Times bestseller.

The comedian has also spoken candidly about anxiety, sexuality and self-acceptance, telling Attitude: “I am so delighted. Younger Suz would be over the moon. Mainly just to be in a room with so many queer people. I never thought I would be this comfortable in my own skin.”

The Ally Award, supported by Polestar: Jordan Stephens

Jordan Stephens on the cover of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Damon Baker)

Jordan Stephens is this year’s recipient of The Ally Award, supported by Polestar, recognising his longstanding relationship with and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Rizzle Kicks rapper, writer and activist has spoken openly about the queer people who shaped his childhood, including his godfather, musician David McAlmont, and ex-partner Jade Thirlwall.

Stephens has also reflected on his experiences in queer spaces as a straight man, including an encounter in Soho that gave him a deeper understanding of the experiences women can have on nights out.

The Culture Award: Juno Dawson

Juno Dawson at the Attitude 101 (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Author, screenwriter and broadcaster Juno Dawson receives The Culture Award after more than a decade of shaping LGBTQ+ literature and popular culture.

Dawson’s career has spanned fiction and non-fiction for young people and adults, podcasting, television and writing for Doctor Who. Her books have sold almost one million copies.

As a trans woman, Dawson has also become an important cultural figure at a time when trans lives remain the subject of intense public debate.

Her work has consistently explored sexuality, identity, gender and bodies, while challenging the idea that writers – particularly trans writers – should be confined to a single category.

The Music Award, supported by M&S: Sugababes

Sugababes (Image: Sacred Three/The Orchard)

The original Sugababes line-up – Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy – receive The Music Award, supported by M&S.

After reuniting and reclaiming the Sugababes name following years of legal battles, the trio have returned to the stage with a renewed sense of ownership over their music and legacy.

Their comeback has included major festival performances, including a huge Glastonbury appearance, while their LGBTQ+ allyship has extended beyond performances.

Earlier this year, the group joined Olly Alexander and Mighty Hoopla for Trans Mission, an all-star charity concert at Wembley Arena which raised funds for trans-led organisations including Not A Phase and the Good Law Project.

The Inspiration Award: The Dru Project

The Dru Project’s treasurer Shawn Chaudhry with Brandon Wolf and Sara Grossman (Image: Provided)

The Dru Project receives The Inspiration Award, marking a decade of work preserving the legacy of Drew Leinonen, who was among the 49 people murdered in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Founded by Drew’s friends Brandon Wolf and Sara Grossman, the organisation has built a lasting legacy from that tragedy by supporting LGBTQ+ young people and creating spaces for community, safety and belonging.

Ten years after Drew’s death, Wolf and Grossman are travelling to the UK to accept the award on behalf of The Dru Project.

For Wolf, the work is about carrying forward the legacy of previous generations while supporting the young people who are already “changing the world”.

The Honorary Gay Award, supported by Polestar: Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond (Image: Rankin Archive)

Alison Hammond is this year’s Honorary Gay, supported by Polestar, celebrating the television personality’s enduring connection with and affection for the LGBTQ+ community.

Hammond has spoken about spending much of her career being told she was “too loud”, “too Brummie”, “too fat” and “too big” – before finding a community that embraced her exactly as she was.

“Darling, we LOVE you so much just the way you are. Carry on,” she recalled the LGBTQ+ community telling her.

“The LGBTQ+ community taught me that authenticity is your superpower,” Hammond told Attitude, adding that queer people gave her “permission to just be Alison”.

The Legend Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic: Pet Shop Boys

The Pet Shop Boys on the cover of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Tim Walker Studio; Alan Turing image: Archive Centre, King’s College, Cambridge, AMT/K/7/11; Alan Turing retouch: Adam Lupton)

Pet Shop Boys receive The Legend Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic, after more than four decades at the forefront of British electronic pop.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe first met in 1981 and went on to build one of the most distinctive and enduring catalogues in pop history.

Their relationship with LGBTQ+ culture runs through their music, from songs about sexuality and identity to their longstanding connection with queer audiences.

The duo’s latest project sees them turn their attention to Alan Turing, with a new musical exploring the life of the pioneering mathematician and Second World War codebreaker.

The Television Award: Tip Toe

Alan Cumming in Tip Toe (Image: Channel 4 / Ben Blackall)

Russell T Davies’ five-part Channel 4 psychological thriller Tip Toe receives The Television Award for its hard-hitting examination of LGBTQ+ safety, online radicalisation and the speed at which prejudice can take hold.

Centred on the relationship between gay bar owner Leo, played by Alan Cumming, and his electrician neighbour Clive, played by David Morrissey, the series explores how online rhetoric can transform longstanding relationships and communities.

The series attracted 1.1 million viewers for its linear debut and reached 2.2 million viewers across linear television and streaming during its first seven days.

It was subsequently picked up by US and Canadian network Starz.

Man of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic: Orville Peck

Orville Peck’s Attitude cover (Image: Attitude/Damon Baker)

Country star Orville Peck is this year’s Man of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic.

The masked singer’s latest album, Mule, draws on a pivotal year in his life when he became sober and entered rehab following a period he describes as one in which he “lost my mind for a bit” and his “life collapsed”.

Peck has also continued to challenge the limits placed on LGBTQ+ artists in country music, telling Attitude that the current climate makes him want to be “even fucking gayer in country music”.

His year has also seen him expand into acting, with Peck taking on the role of Vega in the upcoming Street Fighter film.

The Attitude Awards 2026 issue is available for pre-order here.