Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman shine in trailer for hard-hitting AIDS drama Elsinore

Focus Features has released the official trailer for Elsinore, the true story of acclaimed gay actor Ian Charleson, starring Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman.

The film follows Scott as Charleson as he prepares to play Hamlet at London’s National Theatre while fighting an AIDS-related illness.

The official film synopsis reads: “The deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph.

What is Elsinore about?

“Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.”

Scott stars alongside actress Colman, who plays Charleson’s doctor. The supporting cast includes Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, Monica Dolan, Juliet Stevenson, Joe Locke, Adeel Akhtar, Matthew Beard, David Dawson, Kadiff Kirwan, Dickie Beau and Peter Mullan.

In the trailer, Colman says to Scott: “If you’re going to play this part, there is to be no more talk of death.” To which he replies: “That might be tricky. It’s one of the central themes of the play.”

Simon Stone praises Andrew Scott’s performance

BAFTA-nominated Simon Stone directed the film, written by BAFTA winner and Golden Globe nominee Stephen Beresford, with Scott also producing the project.

Stone praised Scott’s performance in a news release, saying: “We are so lucky to have Andrew Scott, a London Hamlet himself, breathing delicate, inspiring life into this beautiful story. I can’t wait to share it with the hometown audience!”

Elsinore will open this year’s BFI London Film Festival, marking the film’s European premiere at the event’s 70th anniversary on 7 October 2026.