Bridget Phillipson says she wouldn’t allow trans women into a women’s refuge

Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson has said she wouldn’t let trans women into a women’s refuge.

Phillipson, who previously ran a refuge for women and children fleeing domestic violence, has continued to defend the provision of single-sex spaces for biological women following the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling.

In her role, which she has held since 2024, Phillipson has been involved in the Government’s response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) guidance on single-sex spaces.

The EHRC’s updated statutory Code of Practice for services and organisations was formally laid before Parliament on 21 May 2026 and came into force on 5 August. The Code is not law itself, but provides statutory guidance on how service providers should apply the Equality Act 2010.

Bridget Phillipson doubles down on her support for the Supreme Court ruling

The Code states that single-sex services can, in certain circumstances, be provided on the basis of biological sex, while also requiring providers to consider the impact on trans people and, where appropriate, consider alternative options.

When asked on The Daily T’s Sunday Showdown whether she believes trans women are women, Phillipson reiterated her support for the Supreme Court’s judgment.

“I believe that I’m a woman, defined by my biology and that the Supreme Court made very clear what a woman is,” she said.

Phillipson says trans people should be treated wth “dignity and respect”

When reminded of her previous comments on the legal recognition of trans people, Phillipson was pressed on whether her stance had changed.

“I believe that everyone in our country should be treated with dignity and respect, and that includes trans people,” she said. “But I also believe that women should have access to single-sex spaces on the basis of biology.”

Phillipson managed and ran a women’s refuge for the charity Wearside Women in Need between 2007 and 2010, before she was elected as the Member of Parliament for Houghton and Sunderland South.

“No” – Phillipson says she would not allow trans women into a women’s refuge

She referred to that experience when questioned about her current stance on trans women accessing women’s refuges.

“So you wouldn’t have let a trans woman into a women’s refuge?” asked the reporter.

“No,” Phillipson replied. “You can provide alternative provision, but it would, my view is that services should be run for women by women and that trans people who have, who are experiencing abuse, absolutely have the right to access services that are appropriate for them.”

“I believe a women’s refuge should be for those of us who are biologically women,” she continued.