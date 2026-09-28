Cruz Beckham sends Spice Girls fans wild with photo of Victoria behind studio mic

Victoria Beckham has sent Spice Girls fans wild after being pictured behind a microphone in a recording studio.

Her son Cruz shared the image on Instagram today (28 September), showing Posh Spice wearing headphones and standing in front of a studio mic.

Cruz is a singer and musician himself, having launched his career with his band The Breakers last year. He released his debut EP, Wear & Tear, in August, following singles including ‘For Your Love’, ‘Waste Your Pain’ and ‘Seeing Red’. The six-track EP also includes a cover of the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’.

“MY GAY HEART IS IN CARDIAC ARREST” – a Victoria Beckham fan commenting beneath Cruz’s post

He captioned the post: “yeah we got posh back in the studio ;).”

The post quickly prompted a reaction from fans, with one writing: “MY GAY HEART IS IN CARDIAC ARREST.”

Another commented: “Cruz out here doing gods work.” A third asked: “Cruz … I HAVE QUESTIONS 😭.”

The image comes just months after the Spice Girls marked the 30th anniversary of their debut single, ‘Wannabe’. The group – comprised of Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Mel B and Melanie C – have been the subject of renewed reunion speculation throughout their anniversary year.

What is The Singles Collection from the Spice Girls?

In September, the group teased fans with a cryptic social media post featuring the original newspaper advert used to recruit the band. The subsequent announcement was The Singles Collection, a major retrospective collection of the group’s singles and previously unreleased material, rather than a reunion tour.

Beckham has not toured with the Spice Girls since their 2007–08 reunion. She did not participate in the group’s 2019 tour, although all five members performed together at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

The latest studio photo therefore does not confirm a Spice Girls comeback – but it does show that, three decades after ‘Wannabe’, Posh Spice is back behind a microphone.

And fans, understandably, have questions.