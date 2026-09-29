Aesop has turned Regent Street into a scent library

While Aesop has long been our go-to for elevated soaps and lotions, its fragrance collection has become just as much a signature.

Launched in 2005 with Marrakech, the brand’s perfume offering has grown over the past two decades into a core collection of 12 Eau de Parfums.

The Fragrant Fables Perfume Library at Aesop Regent Street (Image: Provided)

To celebrate its scent library and the launch of its latest fragrance, Unforeseen Aer, Aesop has transformed its Regent Street store into a limited-time installation.

The Fragrant Fables Perfume Library

The Fragrant Fables Perfume Library is a multisensory experience inviting visitors to explore Aesop’s fragrance collection in a new way.

Open to the public until 4 October, the installation presents the collection alongside fable-like poems, each designed to evoke the mood and emotion behind its respective scent.

Alongside exploring the fragrance collection, visitors can also have their nose cast as a unique aromatic keepsake. The experience reimagines Aesop’s 2014 Nasothèque exhibition, allowing guests to create a cast of their own nose and commemorate their olfactive journey through the collection.

Unforeseen Aer

Among them is Unforeseen Aer, Aesop’s latest fragrance, which arrives in a newly redesigned bottle finished with a basalt rock cap.

Unforeseen Aer by Aesop (Image: Provided)

Created by perfumer Céline Barel, the scent reimagines the classic fougère through the lens of the pure, elevated air of Olympus.

Geranium, lavandin and rosemary bring an aromatic, herbaceous freshness, balanced by the warmth of nutmeg and Aesop’s signature apothecary character.

Discover the Fragrant Fables Perfume Library at aesop.co.uk.