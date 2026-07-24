Louis Vuitton puts luxury first in its vision for technical gear

How much better can technical wear get? Louis Vuitton has found the answer with LV Silk Tech, a new collection that proves performance dressing doesn’t have to sacrifice sophistication.

Conceived by none other than menswear creative director and street style icon Pharrell Williams as part of the Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, the capsule reimagines everyday utility through the lens of the Maison’s unmistakable luxury codes.

Louis Vuitton LV Silk Tech collection (Image: Provided)

At the heart of the collection is Louis Vuitton’s innovative Silk Tech fabric. A clever blend of 72% recycled nylon and 28% silk, it merges the durability of technical outerwear with the refined tactility of luxury craftsmanship.

Engineered with water-repellent, fray-resistant and anti-wrinkle properties, the fabric delivers high-performance functionality without compromising its lightweight, supple feel. The result? A high-performance wardrobe as hardwearing as it is polished.

Naturally, the collection ticks every box when it comes to athletic functionality. Hooded windbreakers, down puffer jackets, shorts and relaxed athleisure silhouettes are all given a Louis Vuitton treatment, finished with the house’s iconic Monogram motif.

Louis Vuitton LV Silk Tech collection (Image: Provided)

The real statement, however, comes through the accessories. Silk Tech transforms Louis Vuitton’s legendary travel pieces into lightweight yet durable companions, with duffels and city bags redefining sporty sophistication.

The LV Silk Tech City bag, for example, can carry up to 50 kilograms – proving that looking good and being useful are no longer mutually exclusive.

Louis Vuitton LV Silk Tech collection (Image: Provided)

With LV Silk Tech, Louis Vuitton blurs the line between performance and luxury, creating pieces designed for everything from airport arrivals to afternoons at the gym. After all, if technical gear is going to become an everyday essential, it might as well come with a Monogram.

Discover the LV Silk Tech collection at louisvuitton.com.