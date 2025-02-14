 Skip to main content

Home Style Style Fashion

14 February 2025

In pictures: 12 LGBTQ trailblazers at 2025’s Attitude 101 empowered by Bentley

Olly Alexander, Juno Dawson,

By Jamie Tabberer

Ella Morgan, Amrou Al-Kadhi and Olly Alexander (Images: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Ella Morgan, Amrou Al-Kadhi and Olly Alexander (Images: Attitude/Kit Oates)

LGBTQ trailblazers from multiple industries united today (Friday 14 February) for this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

Hosted as usual at the Rosewood London, guests were treated to speeches from ABC News correspondent James Longman and Attitude columnist and Layla filmmaker Amrou Al-Kadhi.

The Attitude 101 issue – available to order online here – features 10 categories of 10 professionals who have changed the community in the last year in their own unique way.

India Willoughby (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
India Willoughby (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Peter Tatchell (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Peter Tatchell (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Kitty Scott-Klaus (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Kitty Scott-Klaus (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

While our Trailblazer of the Year – Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau – sadly couldn’t be with us, guests in the room included ‘When We Kiss’ singer Olly Alexander and artist Daniel Lismore.

Here, we look at these two and more as they rocked their red carpet arrival.

Doctor Who writer Juno Dawson looked stunning in black

Juno Dawson in a black dress on the red carpet

As did Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Klaus

Kitty Scott-Klaus in a black dress

As did news veteran India Willoughby

Continuing with a (non-official) monochrome theme was Ella Morgan

Ella Morgan in a black and white dress

One of our speakers for the day, Amrou, opted for a more colourful ensemble

amrou in green top, blue sweatsuit bottoms

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell got into the Valentine’s Day spirit

Peter tatchell in s heart print top

Fresh off releasing latest album Polari, Olly Alexander donned a suit, tie and leather jacket

Olly Alexander in a suit, tie and leather jacket

More sharp tailoring from writer and performer Travis Alabanza

Another smart look from Harriet Rose of The Masked Singer: The After Mask fame

harriet rose in a shirt, tie and skirt

Birmingham Pride’s Char Bailey again rocked a shirt and tie!

char Bailey in shirt, tie, jeans, and blazer

Jude Guaitamacchi in another all-black ensemble

Jude Guaitamacchi in an all-black look

Actor David Ames rocked denim and suede shoes

David Ames in shirt, blazer and jeans

In This Article: