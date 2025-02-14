In pictures: 12 LGBTQ trailblazers at 2025’s Attitude 101 empowered by Bentley
Olly Alexander, Juno Dawson,
LGBTQ trailblazers from multiple industries united today (Friday 14 February) for this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.
Hosted as usual at the Rosewood London, guests were treated to speeches from ABC News correspondent James Longman and Attitude columnist and Layla filmmaker Amrou Al-Kadhi.
The Attitude 101 issue – available to order online here – features 10 categories of 10 professionals who have changed the community in the last year in their own unique way.
While our Trailblazer of the Year – Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau – sadly couldn’t be with us, guests in the room included ‘When We Kiss’ singer Olly Alexander and artist Daniel Lismore.
Here, we look at these two and more as they rocked their red carpet arrival.