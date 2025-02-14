In pictures: 12 LGBTQ trailblazers at 2025’s Attitude 101 empowered by Bentley

LGBTQ trailblazers from multiple industries united today (Friday 14 February) for this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

Hosted as usual at the Rosewood London, guests were treated to speeches from ABC News correspondent James Longman and Attitude columnist and Layla filmmaker Amrou Al-Kadhi.

The Attitude 101 issue – available to order online here – features 10 categories of 10 professionals who have changed the community in the last year in their own unique way.

India Willoughby (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Peter Tatchell (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Kitty Scott-Klaus (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

While our Trailblazer of the Year – Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau – sadly couldn’t be with us, guests in the room included ‘When We Kiss’ singer Olly Alexander and artist Daniel Lismore.



Here, we look at these two and more as they rocked their red carpet arrival.

Doctor Who writer Juno Dawson looked stunning in black

As did Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Klaus

As did news veteran India Willoughby

Continuing with a (non-official) monochrome theme was Ella Morgan

One of our speakers for the day, Amrou, opted for a more colourful ensemble

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell got into the Valentine’s Day spirit

Fresh off releasing latest album Polari, Olly Alexander donned a suit, tie and leather jacket

More sharp tailoring from writer and performer Travis Alabanza

Another smart look from Harriet Rose of The Masked Singer: The After Mask fame

Birmingham Pride’s Char Bailey again rocked a shirt and tie!

Jude Guaitamacchi in another all-black ensemble

Actor David Ames rocked denim and suede shoes