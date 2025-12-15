JW Anderson’s new Pimlico store is the only place to get an exclusive Luca Guadagnino paperweight

Jonathan Anderson’s takeover of the fashion world isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Just weeks after winning Designer of the Year at The Fashion Awards 2025, his eponymous label opened its second London location.

Taking on London’s Antique Row, the JW Anderson Pimlico Road store is an artfully curated extension of the designer’s world. Offering the brand’s largest selection of homewares since expanding into lifestyle, it’s where you’ll find exclusive artist collaborations.

Jonathan Anderson and Luca Guadagnino created the standout objet d’art exclusive: a bronze peach paperweight. A nod to the infamous peach scene in Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, the duo designed the paperweight for art and cinema enthusiasts alike. Artisans finish the hand-poured bronze by hand; they chisel, sand, and buff it to create a truly one-of-a-kind collectable.

The shop spans two floors, displaying the brand’s latest ready-to-wear and accessories alongside a curation of pieces that honor traditional craftsmanship. Architects Sanchez Benton designed the space to evoke powerful “handmade” qualities. Rooms are dedicated to spotlighting the array of antiques and exclusive artisan collaborations.

JW Anderson Pimlico Road (Image: Provided) JW Anderson Pimlico Road (Image: Provided) JW Anderson Pimlico Road (Image: Provided)

Inside, you’ll find everything from witty Nicholas Mosse Pig Collection ceramics and hand-dyed cushions by Polly Lyster, to bespoke Hillbrush clothing brushes and the chicest watering cans you’ve ever seen. Need a writing tool? They have JW Anderson x YARD O LED pens. Need a vibe? They have dinner candles from the UK’s oldest maker.

With Christmas just around the corner, the treasure trove location is a one-stop shop to getting a myriad of gifts. From vintage Christmas ornaments to tableware from Nicholas Mosse ceramics and Wedgwood, it’s the ultimate curated mix of high-craft, high-wit, and high-style.

The JW ANDERSON Pimlico Road Store is open now at 105-107 Pimlico Road, London, SW1W 8NQ.

