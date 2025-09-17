Victoria Beckham breaks down in tears in Netflix series trailer as she recalls fashion label being ‘millions in the red’

Victoria Beckham is seen breaking down in tears in the first trailer for her new Netflix docuseries as she reflects on her extraordinary evolution from pop star to respected fashion designer.

The Spice Girl turned fashion mogul has opened her life to cameras in a three-part project from the team behind Beckham and Michelle Obama’s Becoming.

In the trailer, released today (17 September), Beckham becomes emotional as she discusses the uphill battle to be accepted in the fashion world.

“It’s taken so long to get to this point” – Victoria Beckham on her journey to respected fashion designer

“People thought I was that miserable cow that never smiled. But I do! Don’t be shocked,” she says with a laugh, before reflecting: “I’ve never forgotten where I’ve come from.” She also reveals that from a young age she “desperately wanted to be liked” after years of being seen as the “awkward, uncool kid at school”.

The clip features interviews with her celebrity friends Tom Ford and Eva Longoria. Ford recalls that “a lot of people didn’t take it seriously” when Beckham launched her label, while Longoria adds: “Everyone was warning her, ‘You will not be accepted.'”

Later in the promo, Beckham reflects on her brand being “millions in the red”, tearing up as she confesses: “I want my kids and David to be proud of me. It’s taken so long to get to this point. I’m not going to let it slip through my fingers again.”

And she’s not exaggerating. Victoria Beckham Holdings, the umbrella company for her fashion and beauty empire, has faced a decade-long financial battle, racking up over £68 million in losses across 12 consecutive years.

When will Victoria Beckham premiere on Netflix?

Despite the setbacks, Beckham and David have remained fiercely committed, injecting millions into the business to keep it thriving. In 2025, the company received a £6.2 million cash infusion from the Beckhams and private equity firm Neo Investment Partners, following a £6.9 million investment the year before.

Sales have surged, climbing 26% to £112.7 million in 2024, and adjusted earnings rose 22% to £2.2 million, reflecting strong consumer demand and successful expansion into new markets. Beckham’s fashion label even turned profitable in 2022, marking a major milestone.

Simply titled Victoria Beckham, the series will premiere on Netflix on 9 October and promises intimate access to Beckham, her family and closest friends.