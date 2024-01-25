‘Ski you later!’: All the essentials for your next trip to the slopes

Holding on to the last bit of winter and want to enjoy some perfect ski weather? We’ve got you covered with all the essentials you’ll need to keep you warm, comfortable, and of course stylish.

From boots to outerwear, accessories to casual evening classics your one-stop ski shop is here.

Ugg All Gender Shasta Boot Mid Boot – ugg.com

Ugg All Gender Shasta Boot Mid Boot (Image: Provided)

Experience the winter in ultimate comfort and style with this hiker-style snow boot. It blends technical excellence with superior traction, UGGextreme™ comfort, as well as maximalist design. Crafted from premium waterproof leather, it withstands -32°C, featuring GORE-TEX for breathability.

For more information, visit ugg.com

Falke Long Sleeve Shirt Maximum Warm – falke.com

Falke Long Sleeve Shirt Maximum Warm (Image: Provided)

A high-quality, slick base layer is a wardrobe staple. Stay warm in cold to extremely cold conditions with this snug, long-sleeved shirt. Its inner material’s unique surface provides exceptional warmth, moisture-wicking, and thermal management and still offers maximum freedom of movement.

For more information, visit falke.com

The North Face Build Up Jacket – thenorthface.co.uk

The North Face Build Up Jacket (Image: Provided)

Make a statement with this abstract print Build Up Jacket, equipped with windproof and waterproof DryVent™ fabric. Its breathability prevents overheating during intense activities, while features like a helmet-compatible hood and powder skirt enhance functionality in harsh winter conditions. Keeping you covered in all ways.

For information, visit thenorthface.co.uk

Moncler Grenoble Jersey-Trimmed Fleece Half-Zip Ski Base Layer – mrporter.com

Moncler Grenoble Jersey-Trimmed Fleece Half-Zip Ski Base Layer (Image: Provided)

Add a pop of colour with arguably the colour this season. Moncler Grenoble crafts high-performance gear, combining alpine excellence with Italian sartorial flair. Ideal for mountain sports and aprés-ski, this base layer, in soft fleece with stretch, features water-repellent zippers and secure thumb loops (favourite detail).

For more information, visit mrporter.com

BRVN by Bravian Dystopia Trousers – bravian.eu

BRVN by Bravian Dystopia Trousers (Image: Provided)

You don’t have to wear all black, play with colour, pattern and texture. The Dystopia trousers, fashioned from durable cotton fleece, are high-waisted, oversized, wide-leg pants featuring utility pockets and a black belt for ultimate comfort. Also, the all-over print embodies “the existent irony in society trying to accomplish perfection”, adding authenticity to the look.

For more information, visit bravian.eu

ASOS 4505 Ski Faux Fur Trapper Hat – asos.com

ASOS 4505 Ski Faux Fur Trapper Hat (Image: Provided)

Stay warm with this stylish and practical faux fur accessory. Features a flat top, ear flaps, and cuffed brim perfect for chilly zones. It’s part of the ASOS 4505 collection, a go-to sportswear brand, offering gear for all your fitness activities.

For more information, visit asos.com

Wrangler Denim Overshirt – wrangler.com

Wrangler Denim Overshirt (Image: Provided)

Elevate your casual wardrobe with an essential loose-fit, checkered overshirt. Made from jacquard denim, showcasing a contemporary check pattern that elevates this classic piece and is adorned with the Casey Jones woven label for a finishing touch.

For more information, visit wrangler.com

H&M Sports Sunglasses – hm.com

H&M Sports Sunglasses (Image: Provided)

Don’t want to invest in an expensive pair of sunglasses but still look good and feel protected? H&M Sports Sunglasses are durable polycarbonate sunglasses with shatterproof, UV-protective, tinted lenses and also very affordable. Perfect for outdoor sports such as hiking, running, and skiing, ensuring eye safety during intense activities.

For more information, visit hm.com

Barbour Dom Quilted Jacket – barbour.com

Barbour Dom Quilted Jacket (Image: Provided)

Elevate your outerwear collection with the distinctive Barbour Dom Quilted Jacket. Boasting a 2″ diamond quilt, Lunar New Year-themed brass buttons, as well as an exclusive pin badge, it adds a bold and cherished twist.

For more information, visit barbour.com

Polo Ralph Lauren Bear-Print Slim-Fit Cotton-Jersey T-shirt – selfridges.com

Polo Ralph Lauren Bear-Print Slim-Fit Cotton-Jersey T-shirt (Image: Provided)

If a trip isn’t in the cards, you can dream it with this tee by Ralph Lauren. The slim-fit branded tee is made from 100% cotton with a ribbed crew neck, short sleeves, and bear print on the front. Lightweight and stretchy for comfort.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

R.M. Williams Craftsman Boot – rmwilliams.com

Black Boots

For an evening dinner, you can never go wrong with a classic black boot. Do it right with the Craftsman, the iconic R.M.Williams boot. The distinctive chisel toe shape has redefined how Chelsea boots are perceived. Moreover, its sharp, refined design carries an embedded ruggedness that distinctly embodies an Australian essence, staying true to the brand’s identity.

For more information, visit rmwilliams.com

Arshys Picasso Silk Scarf – wolfandbadger.com

Arshys Picasso Silk Scarf (Image: Provided)

Add the final bit of pizzazz to your outfit with Arshys’ Picasso Silk Scarf, meticulously hand-rolled. A very versatile accessory, use it as a face mask, neck scarf, bandana, or wristband. Furthermore, this is a collaboration with Dubai Autism Center that celebrates diversity through digital renderings of autistic children’s poignant artwork.

Available at Wolf & Badger which showcases premier independent brands globally.

For more information, visit wolfandbadger.com